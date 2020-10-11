Upcoming events for the week of Oct. 11, 2020

TUESDAYOCTOBER13
BUSINESS SMART START 2020
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com
BOTETOURT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL DINNER MEETING
Speaker Allan Tsang, founder of Negotiation Coach, presents “Avoid Unnecessary Compromises and Get More of What You Want.” Catering by Three Li’l Pigs Barbecue. Silent auction to benefit the chamber’s programming.
Where: Bailey Wick Farm, 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle
When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Cost: $60 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members and their guests
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for registration
POP UP JOB FAIR
Hosted by Elwood Staffing in partnership with Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce. Meet employers from various industries.
Where: Longwood Park Picnic Shelter, 601 E. Main St., Salem
When: 3 to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: director@s-rcchamber.org or 444-0050 for more information
THURSDAYOCTOBER15
NETWORKING FARM-TO-TABLE LUNCH & LEARN
Meet local farmers and share a farm-to-table lunch. Learn about agriculture in Botetourt County, the opportunities for children to participate in 4H projects, sustainability, organic produce and more.
Where: Jeter Farm, 181 Blue Ridge Blvd., Roanoke
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $25 nonmembers
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for registration
RAMP: DEMO DAY
Hear from RAMP’s fourth cohort as they showcase their businesses and their experiences.
Where: Virtual
When: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
A GIFT FOR THE ONES YOU LOVE: A SOUND FINANCIAL FUTURE. PROTECT YOURSELF FROM YOURSELF
Creating a Family Love Letter® can help you have sensitive conversations with your family about preserving, protecting and transferring the legacy you will one day leave behind. Presented by Karen Drancik, senior vice president from Neuberger Berman. Sponsored by The Myrias Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC.
Where: Virtual meeting
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Sheryl Crawford, Sheryl.E.Crawford@ampf.com or 769-0052 for details
WEDNESDAYOCTOBER21
INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS ONLINE
Learn the about the different versions of QuickBooks online to see what works best for your business. Learn to navigate the software and go through the process of setting up your books and how to sync your bank account, write checks and bill customers.
Where: Zoom
When: 10:30 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=130400083
THURSDAYOCTOBER29
COMMUNITY CONVERSATION WITH DELEGATE TERRY AUSTIN
Del. Austin is a member of the Virginia House of Delegates representing the 19th district. He serves the committees of Appropriations, Rules, and Transportation. Questions may be submitted when you register for this event. A Zoom invite will be sent once your registration is complete.
Where: Zoom
When: 2 to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for required registration
CYBER SECURITY FORUM
See some of the most cutting edge cyber-attacks, and how to protect your systems and infrastructure from real world black hat attacks. Cybersecurity experts from the RBTC Cyber Security Forum and RISE security group are coming together for a “Favorite Pentest” hack and defense show-n-tell demo. Each attack and defense is being documented and will be shared with all attendees.
Where: Virtual
When: 3 to 5 p.m.
Cost: $5
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
