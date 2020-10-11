Upcoming events for the week of Oct. 11, 2020

Del. Austin is a member of the Virginia House of Delegates representing the 19th district. He serves the committees of Appropriations, Rules, and Transportation. Questions may be submitted when you register for this event. A Zoom invite will be sent once your registration is complete.

See some of the most cutting edge cyber-attacks, and how to protect your systems and infrastructure from real world black hat attacks. Cybersecurity experts from the RBTC Cyber Security Forum and RISE security group are coming together for a “Favorite Pentest” hack and defense show-n-tell demo. Each attack and defense is being documented and will be shared with all attendees.