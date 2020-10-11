 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of Oct. 11, 2020
Upcoming events for the week of Oct. 11, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

TUESDAYOCTOBER13

BUSINESS SMART START 2020

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com

BOTETOURT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL DINNER MEETING

Speaker Allan Tsang, founder of Negotiation Coach, presents “Avoid Unnecessary Compromises and Get More of What You Want.” Catering by Three Li’l Pigs Barbecue. Silent auction to benefit the chamber’s programming.

Where: Bailey Wick Farm, 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Cost: $60 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members and their guests

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for registration

POP UP JOB FAIR

Hosted by Elwood Staffing in partnership with Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce. Meet employers from various industries.

Where: Longwood Park Picnic Shelter, 601 E. Main St., Salem

When: 3 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: director@s-rcchamber.org or 444-0050 for more information

THURSDAYOCTOBER15

NETWORKING FARM-TO-TABLE LUNCH & LEARN

Meet local farmers and share a farm-to-table lunch. Learn about agriculture in Botetourt County, the opportunities for children to participate in 4H projects, sustainability, organic produce and more.

Where: Jeter Farm, 181 Blue Ridge Blvd., Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $20 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $25 nonmembers

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for registration

RAMP: DEMO DAY

Hear from RAMP’s fourth cohort as they showcase their businesses and their experiences.

Where: Virtual

When: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

A GIFT FOR THE ONES YOU LOVE: A SOUND FINANCIAL FUTURE. PROTECT YOURSELF FROM YOURSELF

Creating a Family Love Letter® can help you have sensitive conversations with your family about preserving, protecting and transferring the legacy you will one day leave behind. Presented by Karen Drancik, senior vice president from Neuberger Berman. Sponsored by The Myrias Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC.

Where: Virtual meeting

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Sheryl Crawford, Sheryl.E.Crawford@ampf.com or 769-0052 for details

WEDNESDAYOCTOBER21

INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS ONLINE

Learn the about the different versions of QuickBooks online to see what works best for your business. Learn to navigate the software and go through the process of setting up your books and how to sync your bank account, write checks and bill customers.

Where: Zoom

When: 10:30 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=130400083

THURSDAYOCTOBER29

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION WITH DELEGATE TERRY AUSTIN

Del. Austin is a member of the Virginia House of Delegates representing the 19th district. He serves the committees of Appropriations, Rules, and Transportation. Questions may be submitted when you register for this event. A Zoom invite will be sent once your registration is complete.

Where: Zoom

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for required registration

CYBER SECURITY FORUM

See some of the most cutting edge cyber-attacks, and how to protect your systems and infrastructure from real world black hat attacks. Cybersecurity experts from the RBTC Cyber Security Forum and RISE security group are coming together for a “Favorite Pentest” hack and defense show-n-tell demo. Each attack and defense is being documented and will be shared with all attendees.

Where: Virtual

When: 3 to 5 p.m.

Cost: $5

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

