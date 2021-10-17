Upcoming events for the week of Oct. 17, 2021

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20
WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT WITH WOTECH
Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.
Where: Virtual
When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
AMERICAN BUSINESS WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION
Guest speaker Ellen Dalton-Ward, the women’s health navigator for Carilion New River Valley Medical Center Mammography Department.
Where: Holiday Inn, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $14.25
Contact: RSVP to Terri Welch at christiansburg@wineanddesign.com by noon on Monday
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
ROADMAP TO RECOVERY SUMMIT
Hear from thought leaders in the marketing, legal, manufacturing and services industries as they provide insights designed to encourage attendees to shift their mindset, tools and processes. The Summit will provide attendees with the chance to meet and mingle with decision-makers in the region while helping their businesses adjust to our changing global economy.
Where: Roanoke College Colket Center, 221 College Lane, Salem
When: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $35 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $70 nonmembers
Contact: www.roanokechamber.org
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Yvonne Thayer, an experienced trainer, group facilitator and strategic planner as well as project developer, will talk about “Staying Employed and Employable in this Decade.”
Where: Zoom
When: Noon
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-october-2021-meeting
BOTETOURT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP DINNER
Guest speaker Brigadier General Gregory Otey will talk about “Great Leadership.”
Where: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $80 Botetourt Chamber members, $90 nonmembers
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for required registration
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
JOB FAIR
InFirst Federal Credit Union has the following available positions: branch manager, member service representatives/tellers, marketing and business development coordinator (part-time). Visit infirstfcu.org/careers for complete position details.
Where: InFirst Federal Credit Union, 2 W. Main St., Salem
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: For inquiries, email humanresources@infirstfcu.org or call 644-9515, ext. 1313 by Friday
TUESDAY, OCT. 26
ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM
Patti Rittling, a senior health and benefits consultant in Mercer’s Richmond office, will talk about “Mental Wellness in the Workplace.”
Where: Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke and Zoom
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20 members, $25 nonmembers, $10 hybrid
