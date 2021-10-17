 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of Oct. 17, 2021
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20

WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT WITH WOTECH

Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.

Where: Virtual

When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

AMERICAN BUSINESS WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION

Guest speaker Ellen Dalton-Ward, the women’s health navigator for Carilion New River Valley Medical Center Mammography Department.

Where: Holiday Inn, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $14.25

Contact: RSVP to Terri Welch at christiansburg@wineanddesign.com by noon on Monday

THURSDAY, OCT. 21

ROADMAP TO RECOVERY SUMMIT

Hear from thought leaders in the marketing, legal, manufacturing and services industries as they provide insights designed to encourage attendees to shift their mindset, tools and processes. The Summit will provide attendees with the chance to meet and mingle with decision-makers in the region while helping their businesses adjust to our changing global economy.

Where: Roanoke College Colket Center, 221 College Lane, Salem

When: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $70 nonmembers

Contact: www.roanokechamber.org

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Yvonne Thayer, an experienced trainer, group facilitator and strategic planner as well as project developer, will talk about “Staying Employed and Employable in this Decade.”

Where: Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free members, $10 guests

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-october-2021-meeting

BOTETOURT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP DINNER

Guest speaker Brigadier General Gregory Otey will talk about “Great Leadership.”

Where: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $80 Botetourt Chamber members, $90 nonmembers

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for required registration

SATURDAY, OCT. 23

JOB FAIR

InFirst Federal Credit Union has the following available positions: branch manager, member service representatives/tellers, marketing and business development coordinator (part-time). Visit infirstfcu.org/careers for complete position details.

Where: InFirst Federal Credit Union, 2 W. Main St., Salem

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Contact: For inquiries, email humanresources@infirstfcu.org or call 644-9515, ext. 1313 by Friday

TUESDAY, OCT. 26

ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM

Patti Rittling, a senior health and benefits consultant in Mercer’s Richmond office, will talk about “Mental Wellness in the Workplace.”

Where: Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke and Zoom

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $20 members, $25 nonmembers, $10 hybrid

Contact: http://rvshrm.shrm.org/forms/monthly-meeting-registration

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.

 

