 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upcoming events for the week of Oct. 18, 2020
0 comments

Upcoming events for the week of Oct. 18, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

WEDNESDAYOCTOBER21

INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS ONLINE

Learn the about the different versions of QuickBooks online to see what works best for your business. Learn to navigate the software and go through the process of setting up your books and how to sync your bank account, write checks and bill customers.

Where: Zoom

When: 10:30 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=130400083

WOTECH FORUM

Join Liz Doerr, founder of Sandbox, to learn why private investors matter now more than ever, especially in the technology space. Learn how to begin to tackle gender inequality in private investing.

Where: Virtual

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

THURSDAYOCTOBER22

ROANOKE MAYOR CANDIDATE FORUM

The Roanoke Regional Chamber will (virtually) host Mayor Sherman Lea and challenger David Bowers.

Where: Virtual on Zoom

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free for members

Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.com

CREATIVE CAREER WTF?

What do you do now? COVID-19 has changed how we work so much in so little time. Cabell Harris of WORK in Richmond will lead a discussion on how he’s approached work, from the stay-at-home order to decreasing clients, and from unpaid projects due to the hit clients took to staying creative amidst all of it.

Where: Virtual

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/cabell-harris

THURSDAYOCTOBER29

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION WITH DEL. TERRY AUSTIN

Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, serves on the appropriations, rules and transportation committees. Questions may be submitted when you register for this event. A Zoom invite will be sent once your registration is complete.

Where: Zoom

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for required registration

CYBER SECURITY FORUM

See some of the most cutting-edge cyber attacks, and how to protect your systems and infrastructure from real world black hat attacks. Cybersecurity experts from the RBTC Cyber Security Forum and RISE security group are coming together for a “Favorite Pentest” hack and defense show-and-tell demo. Each attack and defense is being documented and will be shared with all attendees.

Where: Virtual

When: 3 to 5 p.m.

Cost: $5

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

THURSDAYNOVEMBER5

EGGS & ISSUES

Legislative update with state representatives.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or marketing@montgomerycc.org for required registration

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Fall is still on in Southwest Virginia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert