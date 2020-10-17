Upcoming events for the week of Oct. 18, 2020

WEDNESDAYOCTOBER21
INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS ONLINE
Learn the about the different versions of QuickBooks online to see what works best for your business. Learn to navigate the software and go through the process of setting up your books and how to sync your bank account, write checks and bill customers.
Where: Zoom
When: 10:30 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=130400083
WOTECH FORUM
Join Liz Doerr, founder of Sandbox, to learn why private investors matter now more than ever, especially in the technology space. Learn how to begin to tackle gender inequality in private investing.
Where: Virtual
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
THURSDAYOCTOBER22
ROANOKE MAYOR CANDIDATE FORUM
The Roanoke Regional Chamber will (virtually) host Mayor Sherman Lea and challenger David Bowers.
Where: Virtual on Zoom
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free for members
Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.com
CREATIVE CAREER WTF?
What do you do now? COVID-19 has changed how we work so much in so little time. Cabell Harris of WORK in Richmond will lead a discussion on how he’s approached work, from the stay-at-home order to decreasing clients, and from unpaid projects due to the hit clients took to staying creative amidst all of it.
Where: Virtual
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/cabell-harris
THURSDAYOCTOBER29
COMMUNITY CONVERSATION WITH DEL. TERRY AUSTIN
Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, serves on the appropriations, rules and transportation committees. Questions may be submitted when you register for this event. A Zoom invite will be sent once your registration is complete.
Where: Zoom
When: 2 to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for required registration
CYBER SECURITY FORUM
See some of the most cutting-edge cyber attacks, and how to protect your systems and infrastructure from real world black hat attacks. Cybersecurity experts from the RBTC Cyber Security Forum and RISE security group are coming together for a “Favorite Pentest” hack and defense show-and-tell demo. Each attack and defense is being documented and will be shared with all attendees.
Where: Virtual
When: 3 to 5 p.m.
Cost: $5
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
THURSDAYNOVEMBER5
EGGS & ISSUES
Legislative update with state representatives.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or marketing@montgomerycc.org for required registration
