Upcoming events for the week of Oct. 24, 2021

TUESDAY, OCT. 26
ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM
Patti Rittling, a senior health and benefits consultant in Mercer’s Richmond office, will talk about “Mental Wellness in the Workplace.”
Where: Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke and Zoom
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20 members, $25 nonmembers, $10 hybrid
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10
STATE OF THE COUNTY ADDRESS
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chair Jason Peters will update the business community on the county’s accomplishments and plans for the future.
Where: Green Ridge Recreation Center, 7415 Wood Haven Road, Roanoke
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $27 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $37 nonmembers
Contact: www.roanokechamber.org
