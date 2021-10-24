 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of Oct. 24, 2021
TUESDAY, OCT. 26

ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM

Patti Rittling, a senior health and benefits consultant in Mercer’s Richmond office, will talk about “Mental Wellness in the Workplace.”

Where: Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke and Zoom

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $20 members, $25 nonmembers, $10 hybrid

Contact: http://rvshrm.shrm.org/forms/monthly-meeting-registration

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10

STATE OF THE COUNTY ADDRESS

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chair Jason Peters will update the business community on the county’s accomplishments and plans for the future.

Where: Green Ridge Recreation Center, 7415 Wood Haven Road, Roanoke

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $27 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $37 nonmembers

Contact: www.roanokechamber.org

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.

 

