Upcoming events for the week of Oct. 25, 2020
Upcoming events for the week of Oct. 25, 2020

THURSDAYOCTOBER29

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION WITH DEL. TERRY AUSTIN

Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, serves on the appropriations, rules and transportation committees. Questions may be submitted when you register for this event. A Zoom invite will be sent once your registration is complete.

Where: Zoom

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for required registration

CYBER SECURITY FORUM

See some of the most cutting-edge cyber attacks, and how to protect your systems and infrastructure from real world black hat attacks. Cybersecurity experts from the RBTC Cyber Security Forum and RISE security group are coming together for a “Favorite Pentest” hack and defense show-and-tell demo. Each attack and defense is being documented and will be shared with attendees.

Where: Virtual

When: 3 to 5 p.m.

Cost: $5

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

WEDNESDAYNOVEMBER4

DON’T STAND SO CLOSE TO ME — THE BULL GETS THE VIRUS

This presentation will address the three main concerns surrounding COVID-19: health and safety, monetary policy and fiscal policy. Presented by Steven Chiavarone, vice president, portfolio manager, Federated Hermes. Sponsored by The Myrias Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC.

Where: Virtual meeting

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Contact Sheryl Crawford, Sheryl.E.Crawford@ampf.com or 769-0052, for details and registration

THURSDAYNOVEMBER5

EGGS & ISSUES

Legislative update with state representatives.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or marketing@montgomerycc.org for required registration

THE DESIGNER’S GUIDE TO ANIMATION

Take your creative marketing game to the next level with animations that you can create with the tools you already use. Hosted by Jamal Millner of M3:Grafix in Roanoke.

Where: Virtual

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free to stream live event, additional materials (four bonus videos) are free for American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/animation-designers

THURSDAYNOVEMBER12

NETWORKING LUNCH: PREPARING YOUR OWN 30-SECOND COMMERCIAL

Interactive class with Grant Holmes, executive director of the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce. Bring your own name tag.

Where: Murray Cider Co. Inc., 103 Murray Farm Road, Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $20 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $25 nonmembers

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for required registration

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION WITH CONGRESSMAN BEN CLINE

U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, is a member of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee. Questions may be submitted when you register for this event. A Zoom invite will be sent once your registration is complete.

Where: Zoom

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for required registration

Contact Karen Belcher at karen.belcher@roanoke.com or 981-3402.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

