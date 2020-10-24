Upcoming events for the week of Oct. 25, 2020

Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, serves on the appropriations, rules and transportation committees. Questions may be submitted when you register for this event. A Zoom invite will be sent once your registration is complete.

See some of the most cutting-edge cyber attacks, and how to protect your systems and infrastructure from real world black hat attacks. Cybersecurity experts from the RBTC Cyber Security Forum and RISE security group are coming together for a “Favorite Pentest” hack and defense show-and-tell demo. Each attack and defense is being documented and will be shared with attendees.