Upcoming events for the week of Oct. 31, 2021
TUESDAY, NOV. 9

BIZ ED PRESENTATION

Topic is Intelligence Alone is Not Enough: The Need for EQ and DQ in a Post-pandemic Business World. Guest speakers Scott Crawford and Frank Felker will explore the importance of Emotional Quotient and Digital Quotient in business today.

Where: Virginia Western Community College STEM Building, 3094 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke and virtual

When: 8 to 9:15 a.m.

Cost: $15 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10

STATE OF THE COUNTY ADDRESS

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chair Jason Peters will update the business community on the county’s accomplishments and plans for the future.

Where: Green Ridge Recreation Center, 7415 Wood Haven Road, Roanoke

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $27 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $37 nonmembers

Contact: www.roanokechamber.org

5 TIPS AND TOOLS FOR BETTER VIRTUAL BUSINESS COMMUNICATION

Workshop will equip you with simple techniques to improve the way you communicate in our web world.

Where: Virtually via Zoom

When: 11 a.m. to noon

Cost: $25

Contact: Registration and information: www.vtrc.vt.edu/index/open/5tips.html

MONDAY-THURSDAY, NOV. 15-18

OSHA 521

This course covers industrial hygiene practices and related OSHA regulations and procedures.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $845

Contact: Registration material at chesapeakesc.org or call 800-875-4770

TUESDAY, NOV. 16

ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM

Mental Health First Aid is a course that teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders.

Where: Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke

When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $45 members, $50 nonmembers

Contact: http://rvshrm.shrm.org/forms/monthly-meeting-registration

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17

WOMEN IMPACT VIRGINIA SERIES: THE ENTREPRENEURIAL MINDSET

Series will aim to advance women leaders in Virginia.

Where: Virtually via Zoom

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Registration and information: https://bit.ly/womenimpactva

WOTECH FORUM: LUNCH & LEARN

Join us as we discuss ways to remain high performing and resilient at work during the busiest time of the year.

Where: Power School, 110 Franklin Road S.E., Roanoke

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $8 members, $12 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

THURSDAY, NOV. 18

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Kimball Payne III, retired city manager of Lynchburg, walks us through a review of one approach to strategic planning in the public sector.

Where: Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free members, $10 guests

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-november-2021-meeting

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.

 

