Upcoming events for the week of Oct. 31, 2021

TUESDAY, NOV. 9
BIZ ED PRESENTATION
Topic is Intelligence Alone is Not Enough: The Need for EQ and DQ in a Post-pandemic Business World. Guest speakers Scott Crawford and Frank Felker will explore the importance of Emotional Quotient and Digital Quotient in business today.
Where: Virginia Western Community College STEM Building, 3094 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke and virtual
When: 8 to 9:15 a.m.
Cost: $15 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10
STATE OF THE COUNTY ADDRESS
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chair Jason Peters will update the business community on the county’s accomplishments and plans for the future.
Where: Green Ridge Recreation Center, 7415 Wood Haven Road, Roanoke
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $27 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $37 nonmembers
Contact: www.roanokechamber.org
5 TIPS AND TOOLS FOR BETTER VIRTUAL BUSINESS COMMUNICATION
Workshop will equip you with simple techniques to improve the way you communicate in our web world.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: $25
Contact: Registration and information: www.vtrc.vt.edu/index/open/5tips.html
MONDAY-THURSDAY, NOV. 15-18
OSHA 521
This course covers industrial hygiene practices and related OSHA regulations and procedures.
Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $845
Contact: Registration material at chesapeakesc.org or call 800-875-4770
TUESDAY, NOV. 16
ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM
Mental Health First Aid is a course that teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders.
Where: Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke
When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $45 members, $50 nonmembers
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17
WOMEN IMPACT VIRGINIA SERIES: THE ENTREPRENEURIAL MINDSET
Series will aim to advance women leaders in Virginia.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: Registration and information: https://bit.ly/womenimpactva
WOTECH FORUM: LUNCH & LEARN
Join us as we discuss ways to remain high performing and resilient at work during the busiest time of the year.
Where: Power School, 110 Franklin Road S.E., Roanoke
When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $8 members, $12 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
THURSDAY, NOV. 18
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Kimball Payne III, retired city manager of Lynchburg, walks us through a review of one approach to strategic planning in the public sector.
Where: Zoom
When: Noon
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-november-2021-meeting
WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?
Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.