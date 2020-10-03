Upcoming events for the week of Oct. 4, 2020

THE NEXT 21 DAYS
MONDAYOCTOBER5
6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT CANDIDATE FORUM
The Roanoke Regional Chamber will (virtually) host U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and Nicholas Betts, the candidates competing for the 6th District congressional seat. Learn more about the candidates’ positions on issues impacting our regional business climate.
Where: Virtual on Zoom or Facebook Live
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.com
TUESDAYOCTOBER6
BEDFORD TOWN COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUM
A socially distant forum intended as an informational session for voters rather than a debate.
Where: Town Municipal Building, 215 E. Main Street, Bedford
When: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: RSVP to BACC@baccva.org
THURSDAYOCTOBER8
BIZED LUNCH: COMMUNICATION IN AN AGE-DIVERSE WORKPLACE
Speaker: Steve Baker, director, Center for Leadership and Entrepreneurial Innovation at Roanoke College.
Where: Zoom
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $10 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $12 nonmembers
MENTORSHIP: KEY TO CAREER SUCCESS
Former College of Fellows chair Philip Tate will present on the benefits of mentoring across the many stages of your career. Even in an era of COVID-19 and technology-only contact, beneficial mentoring relationships are possible, and vital.
Where: Webinar
When: Noon
Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA and PRSSA members, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org
TUESDAYOCTOBER13
BUSINESS SMART START 2020
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com
BOTETOURT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL DINNER MEETING
Speaker Allan Tsang, founder of Negotiation Coach, presents “Avoid Unnecessary Compromises and Get More of What You Want.” Catering by Three Li’l Pigs Barbecue. Silent auction to benefit the chamber’s programming.
Where: Bailey Wick Farm, 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle
When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Cost: $60 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members and their guests
THURSDAYOCTOBER15
NETWORKING FARM-TO-TABLE LUNCH & LEARN
Meet local farmers and share a farm-to-table lunch. Learn about agriculture in Botetourt County, the opportunities for children to participate in 4-H projects, sustainability, organic produce and more.
Where: Jeter Farm, 181 Blue Ridge Blvd., Roanoke
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $25 nonmembers
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE BUSINESS EXPO
More than 100 area businesses will showcase products and services from a wide variety of industries.
Where: Franklin County YMCA at Smith Mountain Lake, 293 Firstwatch Drive, Moneta
When: Noon to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free and open to the public
RAMP: DEMO DAY
Hear from RAMP’s fourth cohort as they showcase their businesses and their experiences.
Where: Virtual
When: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
WEDNESDAYOCTOBER21
INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS ONLINE
Learn the about the different versions of QuickBooks online to see what works best for your business. Learn to navigate the software and go through the process of setting up your books and how to sync your bank account, write checks and bill customers.
Where: Zoom
When: 10:30 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=130400083
