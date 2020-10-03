 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of Oct. 4, 2020
THE NEXT 21 DAYS

MONDAYOCTOBER5

6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT CANDIDATE FORUM

The Roanoke Regional Chamber will (virtually) host U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and Nicholas Betts, the candidates competing for the 6th District congressional seat. Learn more about the candidates’ positions on issues impacting our regional business climate.

Where: Virtual on Zoom or Facebook Live

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.com

TUESDAYOCTOBER6

BEDFORD TOWN COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUM

A socially distant forum intended as an informational session for voters rather than a debate.

Where: Town Municipal Building, 215 E. Main Street, Bedford

When: 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: RSVP to BACC@baccva.org

THURSDAYOCTOBER8

BIZED LUNCH: COMMUNICATION IN AN AGE-DIVERSE WORKPLACE

Speaker: Steve Baker, director, Center for Leadership and Entrepreneurial Innovation at Roanoke College.

Where: Zoom

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $10 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $12 nonmembers

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for registration

MENTORSHIP: KEY TO CAREER SUCCESS

Former College of Fellows chair Philip Tate will present on the benefits of mentoring across the many stages of your career. Even in an era of COVID-19 and technology-only contact, beneficial mentoring relationships are possible, and vital.

Where: Webinar

When: Noon

Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA and PRSSA members, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org

TUESDAYOCTOBER13

BUSINESS SMART START 2020

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com

BOTETOURT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL DINNER MEETING

Speaker Allan Tsang, founder of Negotiation Coach, presents “Avoid Unnecessary Compromises and Get More of What You Want.” Catering by Three Li’l Pigs Barbecue. Silent auction to benefit the chamber’s programming.

Where: Bailey Wick Farm, 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Cost: $60 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members and their guests

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for registration

THURSDAYOCTOBER15

NETWORKING FARM-TO-TABLE LUNCH & LEARN

Meet local farmers and share a farm-to-table lunch. Learn about agriculture in Botetourt County, the opportunities for children to participate in 4-H projects, sustainability, organic produce and more.

Where: Jeter Farm, 181 Blue Ridge Blvd., Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $20 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $25 nonmembers

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for registration

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE BUSINESS EXPO

More than 100 area businesses will showcase products and services from a wide variety of industries.

Where: Franklin County YMCA at Smith Mountain Lake, 293 Firstwatch Drive, Moneta

When: Noon to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free and open to the public

Contact: www.visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-business-expo

RAMP: DEMO DAY

Hear from RAMP’s fourth cohort as they showcase their businesses and their experiences.

Where: Virtual

When: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

WEDNESDAYOCTOBER21

INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS ONLINE

Learn the about the different versions of QuickBooks online to see what works best for your business. Learn to navigate the software and go through the process of setting up your books and how to sync your bank account, write checks and bill customers.

Where: Zoom

When: 10:30 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=130400083

