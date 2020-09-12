Upcoming events for the week of Sept. 13, 2020

TUESDAYSEPTEMBER15
EDUCATING REMOTELY: HOW GEORGE WASHINGTON’S MOUNT VERNON PIVOTED TO DIGITAL PROGRAMMING
Matt Briney, vice president, media and communications for George Washington’s Mount Vernon, will discuss how the historic site was able to rapidly adjust educational outreach within days of closing to visitors during the pandemic, and the tools that all organizations can use to move forward in a digital hybrid future.
Where: Online
When: Noon
Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA and PRSSA members, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org
DRIVE-THRU JOB FAIR
A socially distant and COVID-19-safe drive-thru job fair hosted by Express Employment Professionals, representing more than 25 employers with over 140 manufacturing/light industrial jobs.
Where: Berglund Center parking lot, 710 Williamson Road N.E., Roanoke
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Pre-register at https://www.expresspros.com/roanokeva/
MONDAYSEPTEMBER21
MONTGOMERY COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE GOLF CLASSIC
Awards will be announced that evening via social media.
Where: Blacksburg Country Club, 1064 Clubhouse Road, Blacksburg
When: 8 a.m. tee time, noon lunch
Cost: $375 per team
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org, 382-3020 or membership@montgomerycc.org for registration
TUESDAYSEPTEMBER29
WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER WEBINAR
Topic: COVID-Strong: Caring for ourselves during the pandemic. Speaker Nancy Howell Agee, president and CEO of Carilion Clinic, will lead a timely discussion on the unique challenges women face and why taking care of ourselves now is more important than ever.
Where: Virtual on Zoom
When: 11:45 a.m. to noon login, noon to 1 p.m. program
Cost: $10 Roanoke Regional Chamber members
Contact: Register by Sept. 27, www.roanokechamber.com
THURSDAYOCTOBER1
EGGS & ISSUES
Speaker David Clarke, residency administrator for the Virginia Department of Transportation, will discuss VDOT.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or marketing@montgomerycc.org for required registration
BEDFORD AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BUSINESS EXPO
Showcasing local businesses, merchants and service providers.
Where: Forest Volunteer Fire Department, 1645 Thomas Jefferson Road, Forest
When: 3 to 5 p.m., food trucks 5 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.bedfordareachamber.com
ROANOKE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE
Learn about the degree, certificate and licensure programs offered.
Where: Online
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Advance registration required at www.education.edu/openhouse
SATURDAYOCTOBER3
JAUNT FOR JUSTICE 5K RUN/WALK
Benefiting the Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley. Traditional or virtual 5K. Runners and walkers are welcome. Hosted by the Roanoke Valley Paralegal Association.
Where: Tinker Creek Greenway Trail at Fallon Park, 2116 Dale Ave. S.E., Roanoke
When: 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: $30
Contact: Register by Sept. 30, https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Roanoke/JauntforJustice5K
