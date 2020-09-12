 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of Sept. 13, 2020
TUESDAYSEPTEMBER15

EDUCATING REMOTELY: HOW GEORGE WASHINGTON’S MOUNT VERNON PIVOTED TO DIGITAL PROGRAMMING

Matt Briney, vice president, media and communications for George Washington’s Mount Vernon, will discuss how the historic site was able to rapidly adjust educational outreach within days of closing to visitors during the pandemic, and the tools that all organizations can use to move forward in a digital hybrid future.

Where: Online

When: Noon

Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA and PRSSA members, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org

DRIVE-THRU JOB FAIR

A socially distant and COVID-19-safe drive-thru job fair hosted by Express Employment Professionals, representing more than 25 employers with over 140 manufacturing/light industrial jobs.

Where: Berglund Center parking lot, 710 Williamson Road N.E., Roanoke

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Pre-register at https://www.expresspros.com/roanokeva/

MONDAYSEPTEMBER21

MONTGOMERY COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE GOLF CLASSIC

Awards will be announced that evening via social media.

Where: Blacksburg Country Club, 1064 Clubhouse Road, Blacksburg

When: 8 a.m. tee time, noon lunch

Cost: $375 per team

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org, 382-3020 or membership@montgomerycc.org for registration

TUESDAYSEPTEMBER29

WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER WEBINAR

Topic: COVID-Strong: Caring for ourselves during the pandemic. Speaker Nancy Howell Agee, president and CEO of Carilion Clinic, will lead a timely discussion on the unique challenges women face and why taking care of ourselves now is more important than ever.

Where: Virtual on Zoom

When: 11:45 a.m. to noon login, noon to 1 p.m. program

Cost: $10 Roanoke Regional Chamber members

Contact: Register by Sept. 27, www.roanokechamber.com

THURSDAYOCTOBER1

EGGS & ISSUES

Speaker David Clarke, residency administrator for the Virginia Department of Transportation, will discuss VDOT.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or marketing@montgomerycc.org for required registration

BEDFORD AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BUSINESS EXPO

Showcasing local businesses, merchants and service providers.

Where: Forest Volunteer Fire Department, 1645 Thomas Jefferson Road, Forest

When: 3 to 5 p.m., food trucks 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.bedfordareachamber.com

ROANOKE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE

Learn about the degree, certificate and licensure programs offered.

Where: Online

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Advance registration required at www.education.edu/openhouse

SATURDAYOCTOBER3

JAUNT FOR JUSTICE 5K RUN/WALK

Benefiting the Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley. Traditional or virtual 5K. Runners and walkers are welcome. Hosted by the Roanoke Valley Paralegal Association.

Where: Tinker Creek Greenway Trail at Fallon Park, 2116 Dale Ave. S.E., Roanoke

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: $30

Contact: Register by Sept. 30, https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Roanoke/JauntforJustice5K

