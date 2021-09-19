Upcoming events for the week of Sept. 19, 2021

MONDAY-THURSDAY,
SEPT. 20-23
OSHA 501
Trainer course in Occupational Safety and Health Standards for General Industry.
Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $845
Contact: Registration material at chesapeakesc.org or call 800-875-4770
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT WITH WOTECH
Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.
Where: Virtual
When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
MANAGEMENT TRADECRAFT SERIES: MANAGING 101
Series will explore the success elements of managing people within your organization.
Where: Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, 108 N. Jefferson St. Suite 701, Roanoke
When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $249
Contact: Registration and information: www.vtrc.vt.edu/index/open/managementseries.html
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23
BIZDEV FORUM
Jane Machin, an associate professor of marketing at Radford University, will speak on the topic of “Succeeding at Failing.”
Where: Virtual
When: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
BOTETOURT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE GOLF CLASSIC
The chamber is partnering with Food Lion Feeds and Winter’s Storage to donate a portion of tournament proceeds to area food banks.
Where: Ashley Plantation Country Club, 919 Greenfield St., Daleville
When: 10:45 a.m. registration and networking, 11:30 a.m. lunch, 12:30 p.m. shotgun start
Cost: $100 individual golfer, $440 foursome
Contact: www.bocochambergolf.com
LEADERSHIP ACADEMY
A training series focused on developing skills necessary for navigating 21st century challenges and opportunities.
Where: Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, 108 N. Jefferson St. Suite 701, Roanoke
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $2,549
Contact: Registration and information: http://bit.ly/vtleadership
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28
ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM
Susan Tinder White will talk about “Parting Ways in a Positive Way.”
Where: Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke, and Zoom
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20 members, $25 nonmembers, $10 hybrid
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
NARFE MEETING
Alex Burke from the Salem History Museum will speak on the topic, “The Legacy and Impact of World War I.” All are welcome.
Where: Roanoker Restaurant meeting room, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $10-$14, order lunch from special menu
Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6
MANAGEMENT TRADECRAFT SERIES: TEAM DYNAMICS
Series will explore the success elements of managing people within your organization.
Where: Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, 108 N. Jefferson St. Suite 701, Roanoke
When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $249
Contact: Registration and information: www.vtrc.vt.edu/index/open/managementseries.html
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
EGGS & ISSUES
Liza Morris, Virginia Tech’s assistant vice president for planning and university architect, will share what is taking place now and what the future will look like on the campus.
Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $30 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org to register by 10 a.m. on Oct. 4
2021 LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR SERIES: THE ELEMENT OF [HR]
Presented by Woods Rogers every Thursday through November 4. The series will help company leaders and HR teams understand and address timely employment issues including new regulations, marijuana in the workplace, DEI programs and more.
Where: Online
When: 1 to 3 p.m.
Cost: $250 for five courses
Contact: Register at www.woodsrogers.com/hrelements2021
SMALL BUSINESS CELEBRATION
Featuring a retrospective on how local small businesses responded to unprecedented challenges. Following the scripted portion of the event, attendees will spend the evening networking, exploring the booths/tables set up by local companies and tasting some local cuisine.
Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road N.E., Roanoke
When: 5 to 8 p.m.
Cost: $49 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $98 nonmembers
Contact: www.roanokechamber.org
WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?
Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.