Upcoming events for the week of Sept. 19, 2021
MONDAY-THURSDAY,

SEPT. 20-23

OSHA 501

Trainer course in Occupational Safety and Health Standards for General Industry.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $845

Contact: Registration material at chesapeakesc.org or call 800-875-4770

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT WITH WOTECH

Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.

Where: Virtual

When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

MANAGEMENT TRADECRAFT SERIES: MANAGING 101

Series will explore the success elements of managing people within your organization.

Where: Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, 108 N. Jefferson St. Suite 701, Roanoke

When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $249

Contact: Registration and information: www.vtrc.vt.edu/index/open/managementseries.html

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23

BIZDEV FORUM

Jane Machin, an associate professor of marketing at Radford University, will speak on the topic of “Succeeding at Failing.”

Where: Virtual

When: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24

BOTETOURT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE GOLF CLASSIC

The chamber is partnering with Food Lion Feeds and Winter’s Storage to donate a portion of tournament proceeds to area food banks.

Where: Ashley Plantation Country Club, 919 Greenfield St., Daleville

When: 10:45 a.m. registration and networking, 11:30 a.m. lunch, 12:30 p.m. shotgun start

Cost: $100 individual golfer, $440 foursome

Contact: www.bocochambergolf.com

LEADERSHIP ACADEMY

A training series focused on developing skills necessary for navigating 21st century challenges and opportunities.

Where: Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, 108 N. Jefferson St. Suite 701, Roanoke

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $2,549

Contact: Registration and information: http://bit.ly/vtleadership

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM

Susan Tinder White will talk about “Parting Ways in a Positive Way.”

Where: Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke, and Zoom

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $20 members, $25 nonmembers, $10 hybrid

Contact: http://rvshrm.shrm.org/forms/monthly-meeting-registration

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

NARFE MEETING

Alex Burke from the Salem History Museum will speak on the topic, “The Legacy and Impact of World War I.” All are welcome.

Where: Roanoker Restaurant meeting room, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $10-$14, order lunch from special menu

Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

MANAGEMENT TRADECRAFT SERIES: TEAM DYNAMICS

Series will explore the success elements of managing people within your organization.

Where: Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, 108 N. Jefferson St. Suite 701, Roanoke

When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $249

Contact: Registration and information: www.vtrc.vt.edu/index/open/managementseries.html

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

EGGS & ISSUES

Liza Morris, Virginia Tech’s assistant vice president for planning and university architect, will share what is taking place now and what the future will look like on the campus.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $30 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org to register by 10 a.m. on Oct. 4

2021 LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR SERIES: THE ELEMENT OF [HR]

Presented by Woods Rogers every Thursday through November 4. The series will help company leaders and HR teams understand and address timely employment issues including new regulations, marijuana in the workplace, DEI programs and more.

Where: Online

When: 1 to 3 p.m.

Cost: $250 for five courses

Contact: Register at www.woodsrogers.com/hrelements2021

SMALL BUSINESS CELEBRATION

Featuring a retrospective on how local small businesses responded to unprecedented challenges. Following the scripted portion of the event, attendees will spend the evening networking, exploring the booths/tables set up by local companies and tasting some local cuisine.

Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road N.E., Roanoke

When: 5 to 8 p.m.

Cost: $49 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $98 nonmembers

Contact: www.roanokechamber.org

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.

 

