Upcoming events for the week of Sept. 20, 2020

MONDAYSEPTEMBER21
MONTGOMERY COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE GOLF CLASSIC
Where: Blacksburg Country Club, 1064 Clubhouse Road, Blacksburg
When: 8 a.m. tee time, noon lunch
Cost: $375 per team
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org, 382-3020 or membership@montgomerycc.org for registration
THURSDAYSEPTEMBER24
BIZDEV FORUM: PODCAST MARKETING
Speaker Zach Williams, president of Venveo.
Where: Zoom
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
TUESDAYSEPTEMBER29
WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER WEBINAR
Topic: COVID-Strong: Caring for ourselves during the pandemic. Speaker Nancy Howell Agee, president and CEO of Carilion Clinic, will lead a timely discussion on the unique challenges women face and why taking care of ourselves now is more important than ever.
Where: Virtual on Zoom
When: 11:45 a.m. to noon login, noon to 1 p.m. program
Cost: $10 Roanoke Regional Chamber members
Contact: Register by Sept. 27, www.roanokechamber.com
HOW TO BOOST YOUR FINANCIAL AND PHYSICAL WELLNESS IN 2020: THE PARALLELS BETWEEN MONEY AND FITNESS
Presented by Glenn Kent, financial advisor. Hosted by The Myrias Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC.
Where: Virtual (WebEx link will be provided after RSVP)
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: RSVP by Friday to Glenn Kent, 769-0052, glenn.kent@ampf.com
THURSDAYOCTOBER1
EGGS & ISSUES
Speaker David Clarke, residency administrator for the Virginia Department of Transportation, will discuss VDOT.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or marketing@montgomerycc.org for required registration
2020 LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR SERIES: HR LIFELINE
Presented by Woods Rogers every Thursday in October. Topics will include issues that have come out of the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues that require the guidance of a human resources leader.
Where: Online
When: 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Cost: $250 for five courses
Contact: Register at www.woodsrogers.com/hrlifeline2020
BEDFORD AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BUSINESS EXPO
Showcasing local businesses, merchants and service providers.
Where: Forest Volunteer Fire Department, 1645 Thomas Jefferson Road, Forest
When: 3 to 5 p.m., food trucks 5 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.bedfordareachamber.com
ROANOKE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE
Learn about the degree, certificate and licensure programs offered.
Where: Online
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Advance registration required at www.education.edu/openhouse
SATURDAYOCTOBER3
JAUNT FOR JUSTICE 5K RUN/WALK
Benefiting the Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley. Traditional or virtual 5K. Runners and walkers are welcome. Hosted by the Roanoke Valley Paralegal Association.
Where: Tinker Creek Greenway Trail at Fallon Park, 2116 Dale Ave. S.E., Roanoke
When: 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: $30
Contact: Register by Sept. 30, https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Roanoke/JauntforJustice5K
THURSDAYOCTOBER8
BIZED LUNCH: COMMUNICATION IN AN AGE-DIVERSE WORKPLACE
Speaker: Steve Baker, director, Center for Leadership and Entrepreneurial Innovation at Roanoke College.
Where: Zoom
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $10 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $12 nonmembers
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for registration
