Upcoming events for the week of Sept. 26, 2021
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM

Susan Tinder White will talk about “Parting Ways in a Positive Way.”

Where: Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke, and Zoom

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $20 members, $25 nonmembers, $10 hybrid

Contact: http://rvshrm.shrm.org/forms/monthly-meeting-registration

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

NARFE MEETING

Alex Burke from the Salem History Museum will speak on the topic, “The Legacy and Impact of World War I.” All are welcome.

Where: Roanoker Restaurant meeting room, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $10-$14, order lunch from special menu

Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

MANAGEMENT TRADECRAFT SERIES: TEAM DYNAMICS

Series will explore the success elements of managing people within your organization.

Where: Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, 108 N. Jefferson St. Suite 701, Roanoke

When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $249

Contact: Registration and information: www.vtrc.vt.edu/index/open/managementseries.html

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

EGGS & ISSUES

Liza Morris, Virginia Tech’s assistant vice president for planning and university architect, will share what is taking place now and what the future will look like on the campus.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $30 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org to register by 10 a.m. on Oct. 4

2021 LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR SERIES: THE ELEMENT OF [HR]

Presented by Woods Rogers every Thursday through Nov. 4. The series will help company leaders and HR teams understand and address timely employment issues including new regulations, marijuana in the workplace, DEI programs and more.

Where: Online

When: 1 to 3 p.m.

Cost: $250 for five courses

Contact: Register at www.woodsrogers.com/hrelements2021

SMALL BUSINESS CELEBRATION

Featuring a retrospective on how local small businesses responded to unprecedented challenges. Following the scripted portion of the event, attendees will spend the evening networking, exploring the booths/tables set up by local companies and tasting some local cuisine.

Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road N.E., Roanoke

When: 5 to 8 p.m.

Cost: $49 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $98 nonmembers

Contact: www.roanokechamber.org

TUESDAY, OCT. 12

BUSINESS SMART START

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Roanoke Regional Chamber, 210 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $20

Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13

VIRGINIA VALUES VETERANS (V3) PROGRAM

Employer training event on nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring and retaining military job seekers and military spouses.

Where: South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://bit.ly/V3TrainOct21

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

BEST PRACTICES IN COMMUNICATIONS DURING COVID OR OTHER LONG TERM SITUATIONS

Speaker Chris Turnbull, senior director of corporate communications and operational continuity at Carilion Clinic.

Where: Webinar

When: Noon

Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA members and PRSSA students, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org

FRIDAY, OCT. 15

OSHA 7210: PANDEMIC ILLNESS PREPAREDNESS

This course covers recognizing hazards and risks associated with a pandemic influenza event and developing strategies to assist a business, community, or family with realistic preparation for a pandemic event.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Registration material at chesapeakesc.org or call 800-875-4770

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE BUSINESS EXPO

More than 100 area businesses will showcase products and services from a wide variety of industries related to home, business and life.

Where: Eastlake Community Church, 1201 Timberwood Lane, Moneta

When: Noon to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Erin Stanley, estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340..

 

