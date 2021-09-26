Upcoming events for the week of Sept. 26, 2021

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28
ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM
Susan Tinder White will talk about “Parting Ways in a Positive Way.”
Where: Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke, and Zoom
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20 members, $25 nonmembers, $10 hybrid
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
NARFE MEETING
Alex Burke from the Salem History Museum will speak on the topic, “The Legacy and Impact of World War I.” All are welcome.
Where: Roanoker Restaurant meeting room, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $10-$14, order lunch from special menu
Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6
MANAGEMENT TRADECRAFT SERIES: TEAM DYNAMICS
Series will explore the success elements of managing people within your organization.
Where: Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, 108 N. Jefferson St. Suite 701, Roanoke
When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $249
Contact: Registration and information: www.vtrc.vt.edu/index/open/managementseries.html
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
EGGS & ISSUES
Liza Morris, Virginia Tech’s assistant vice president for planning and university architect, will share what is taking place now and what the future will look like on the campus.
Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $30 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org to register by 10 a.m. on Oct. 4
2021 LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR SERIES: THE ELEMENT OF [HR]
Presented by Woods Rogers every Thursday through Nov. 4. The series will help company leaders and HR teams understand and address timely employment issues including new regulations, marijuana in the workplace, DEI programs and more.
Where: Online
When: 1 to 3 p.m.
Cost: $250 for five courses
Contact: Register at www.woodsrogers.com/hrelements2021
SMALL BUSINESS CELEBRATION
Featuring a retrospective on how local small businesses responded to unprecedented challenges. Following the scripted portion of the event, attendees will spend the evening networking, exploring the booths/tables set up by local companies and tasting some local cuisine.
Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road N.E., Roanoke
When: 5 to 8 p.m.
Cost: $49 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $98 nonmembers
Contact: www.roanokechamber.org
TUESDAY, OCT. 12
BUSINESS SMART START
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Roanoke Regional Chamber, 210 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: $20
Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13
VIRGINIA VALUES VETERANS (V3) PROGRAM
Employer training event on nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring and retaining military job seekers and military spouses.
Where: South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at https://bit.ly/V3TrainOct21
THURSDAY, OCT. 14
BEST PRACTICES IN COMMUNICATIONS DURING COVID OR OTHER LONG TERM SITUATIONS
Speaker Chris Turnbull, senior director of corporate communications and operational continuity at Carilion Clinic.
Where: Webinar
When: Noon
Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA members and PRSSA students, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
OSHA 7210: PANDEMIC ILLNESS PREPAREDNESS
This course covers recognizing hazards and risks associated with a pandemic influenza event and developing strategies to assist a business, community, or family with realistic preparation for a pandemic event.
Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Registration material at chesapeakesc.org or call 800-875-4770
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE BUSINESS EXPO
More than 100 area businesses will showcase products and services from a wide variety of industries related to home, business and life.
Where: Eastlake Community Church, 1201 Timberwood Lane, Moneta
When: Noon to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Erin Stanley, estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com
