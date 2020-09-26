 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of Sept. 27, 2020
Upcoming events for the week of Sept. 27, 2020

TUESDAYSEPTEMBER29

WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER WEBINAR

Topic: COVID-Strong: Caring for ourselves during the pandemic. Speaker Nancy Howell Agee, president and CEO of Carilion Clinic, will lead a timely discussion on the unique challenges women face and why taking care of ourselves now is more important than ever.

Where: Virtual on Zoom

When: 11:45 a.m. to noon login, noon to 1 p.m. program

Cost: $10 Roanoke Regional Chamber members

Contact: Register by midnight Sept. 27, www.roanokechamber.com

THURSDAYOCTOBER1

EGGS & ISSUES

Speaker David Clarke, residency administrator for the Virginia Department of Transportation, will discuss VDOT.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or marketing@montgomerycc.org for required registration

2020 LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR SERIES: HR LIFELINE

Presented by Woods Rogers every Thursday in October. Topics that have come out of the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues that require the guidance of a human resources leader will be covered.

Where: Online

When: 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Cost: $250 for five courses

Contact: Register at www.woodsrogers.com/hrlifeline2020

BEDFORD AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BUSINESS EXPO

Showcasing local businesses, merchants and service providers.

Where: Forest Volunteer Fire Department, 1645 Thomas Jefferson Road, Forest

When: 3 to 5 p.m., food trucks 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.bedfordareachamber.com

ROANOKE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE

Learn about the degree, certificate and licensure programs offered.

Where: Online

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Advance registration required at www.education.edu/openhouse

SATURDAYOCTOBER3

JAUNT FOR JUSTICE 5K RUN/WALK

Benefiting the Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley. Traditional or virtual 5K. Runners and walkers are welcome. Hosted by the Roanoke Valley Paralegal Association.

Where: Tinker Creek Greenway Trail at Fallon Park, 2116 Dale Ave. S.E., Roanoke

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: $30

Contact: Register by Sept. 30, https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Roanoke/JauntforJustice5K

THURSDAYOCTOBER8

BIZED LUNCH: COMMUNICATION IN AN AGE-DIVERSE WORKPLACE

Speaker: Steve Baker, director, Center for Leadership and Entrepreneurial Innovation at Roanoke College.

Where: Zoom

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $10 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $12 nonmembers

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for registration

TUESDAYOCTOBER13

BUSINESS SMART START 2020

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com

BOTETOURT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL DINNER MEETING

Speaker Allan Tsang, founder of Negotiation Coach, presents “Avoid Unnecessary Compromises and Get More of What You Want.” Catering by Three Li’l Pigs Barbecue. Silent auction to benefit the chamber’s programming.

Where: Bailey Wick Farm, 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Cost: $60 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members and their guests

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for registration

THURSDAYOCTOBER15

NETWORKING FARM-TO-TABLE LUNCH & LEARN

Meet local farmers and share a farm-to-table lunch. Learn about agriculture in Botetourt County, the opportunities for children to participate in 4H projects, sustainability, organic produce and more.

Where: Jeter Farm, 181 Blue Ridge Blvd., Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $20 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $25 nonmembers

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for registration

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE BUSINESS EXPO

More than 100 area businesses will showcase products and services from a wide variety of industries.

Where: Franklin County YMCA at Smith Mountain Lake, 293 Firstwatch Drive, Moneta

When: Noon to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free and open to the public

Contact: www.visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-business-expo

RAMP: DEMO DAY

Hear from RAMP’s fourth cohort as they showcase their businesses and their experiences at RAMP.

Where: Virtual

When: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

