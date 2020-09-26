Upcoming events for the week of Sept. 27, 2020

TUESDAYSEPTEMBER29
WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER WEBINAR
Topic: COVID-Strong: Caring for ourselves during the pandemic. Speaker Nancy Howell Agee, president and CEO of Carilion Clinic, will lead a timely discussion on the unique challenges women face and why taking care of ourselves now is more important than ever.
Where: Virtual on Zoom
When: 11:45 a.m. to noon login, noon to 1 p.m. program
Cost: $10 Roanoke Regional Chamber members
Contact: Register by midnight Sept. 27, www.roanokechamber.com
THURSDAYOCTOBER1
EGGS & ISSUES
Speaker David Clarke, residency administrator for the Virginia Department of Transportation, will discuss VDOT.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or marketing@montgomerycc.org for required registration
2020 LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR SERIES: HR LIFELINE
Presented by Woods Rogers every Thursday in October. Topics that have come out of the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues that require the guidance of a human resources leader will be covered.
Where: Online
When: 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Cost: $250 for five courses
Contact: Register at www.woodsrogers.com/hrlifeline2020
BEDFORD AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BUSINESS EXPO
Showcasing local businesses, merchants and service providers.
Where: Forest Volunteer Fire Department, 1645 Thomas Jefferson Road, Forest
When: 3 to 5 p.m., food trucks 5 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.bedfordareachamber.com
ROANOKE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE
Learn about the degree, certificate and licensure programs offered.
Where: Online
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Advance registration required at www.education.edu/openhouse
SATURDAYOCTOBER3
JAUNT FOR JUSTICE 5K RUN/WALK
Benefiting the Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley. Traditional or virtual 5K. Runners and walkers are welcome. Hosted by the Roanoke Valley Paralegal Association.
Where: Tinker Creek Greenway Trail at Fallon Park, 2116 Dale Ave. S.E., Roanoke
When: 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: $30
Contact: Register by Sept. 30, https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Roanoke/JauntforJustice5K
THURSDAYOCTOBER8
BIZED LUNCH: COMMUNICATION IN AN AGE-DIVERSE WORKPLACE
Speaker: Steve Baker, director, Center for Leadership and Entrepreneurial Innovation at Roanoke College.
Where: Zoom
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $10 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $12 nonmembers
TUESDAYOCTOBER13
BUSINESS SMART START 2020
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com
BOTETOURT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL DINNER MEETING
Speaker Allan Tsang, founder of Negotiation Coach, presents “Avoid Unnecessary Compromises and Get More of What You Want.” Catering by Three Li’l Pigs Barbecue. Silent auction to benefit the chamber’s programming.
Where: Bailey Wick Farm, 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle
When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Cost: $60 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members and their guests
THURSDAYOCTOBER15
NETWORKING FARM-TO-TABLE LUNCH & LEARN
Meet local farmers and share a farm-to-table lunch. Learn about agriculture in Botetourt County, the opportunities for children to participate in 4H projects, sustainability, organic produce and more.
Where: Jeter Farm, 181 Blue Ridge Blvd., Roanoke
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $25 nonmembers
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE BUSINESS EXPO
More than 100 area businesses will showcase products and services from a wide variety of industries.
Where: Franklin County YMCA at Smith Mountain Lake, 293 Firstwatch Drive, Moneta
When: Noon to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free and open to the public
RAMP: DEMO DAY
Hear from RAMP’s fourth cohort as they showcase their businesses and their experiences at RAMP.
Where: Virtual
When: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
