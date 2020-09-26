Upcoming events for the week of Sept. 27, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TUESDAYSEPTEMBER29

WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER WEBINAR

Topic: COVID-Strong: Caring for ourselves during the pandemic. Speaker Nancy Howell Agee, president and CEO of Carilion Clinic, will lead a timely discussion on the unique challenges women face and why taking care of ourselves now is more important than ever.

Where: Virtual on Zoom

When: 11:45 a.m. to noon login, noon to 1 p.m. program

Cost: $10 Roanoke Regional Chamber members

Contact: Register by midnight Sept. 27, www.roanokechamber.com

THURSDAYOCTOBER1

EGGS & ISSUES

Speaker David Clarke, residency administrator for the Virginia Department of Transportation, will discuss VDOT.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or marketing@montgomerycc.org for required registration

2020 LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR SERIES: HR LIFELINE