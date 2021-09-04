Upcoming events for the week of Sept. 5, 2021

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
ROANOKE CITY RETIRED EDUCATORS ASSOCIATION
Speaker Anthony Swann, Virginia’s teacher of the year. Membership is open to all retirees from Roanoke City Public Schools.
Where: Roanoker Restaurant, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke
When: 1 p.m.
Cost: Order lunch from special menu
Contact: Bob Iseminger, 354-5876
FALL INTO A NEW JOB HIRING EVENT
Where: Roanoke One-Stop Center, 3601 Thirlane Road N.W., Roanoke
When: 2 to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: 613-8220
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER: EMERGING FROM COVID-19 AND FINDING YOUR WAY FORWARD
Kathy Baske Young will engage attendees in an experiential workshop.
Where: The Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road, Roanoke
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $35 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $55 nonmembers
Contact: www.roanokechamber.org
AMERICAN BUSINESS WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION
Kelli Hayes Smith will speak on the topic, “A Purposeful Balance: How connecting to your purpose can bring balance to your life.”
Where: Holiday Inn, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $14.25
Contact: RSVP to Terri Welch at christiansburg@wineanddesign.com by Sept. 13
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Annual legal update.
Where: Cross Pointe Foursquare Conference, 900 Life Drive, Christiansburg, and via Zoom
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to members
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-september-2021-meeting
SALEM-ROANOKE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SHOWCASE
See what local vendors, businesses and merchants have to offer. Then stay for a hot dog and a drink and enjoy the last “Thirsty Thursday” ballgame against the Delmarva Shorebirds.
Where: Haley Toyota Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark, 1008 Texas St., Salem
When: 3 to 7 p.m.
Cost: $11 to $35
Contact: https://s-rcchamber.org
MONDAY-THURSDAY,
SEPTEMBER 20-23
OSHA 501
Trainer course in Occupational Safety and Health Standards for General Industry.
Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $845
Contact: Registration material at chesapeakesc.org or call 800-875-4770
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
MANAGEMENT TRADECRAFT SERIES: MANAGING 101
Series will explore the success elements of managing people within your organization.
Where: Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, 108 N. Jefferson St. Suite 701, Roanoke
When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $249
Contact: Registration and information: www.vtrc.vt.edu/index/open/managementseries.html
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
BOTETOURT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE GOLF CLASSIC
The chamber is partnering with Food Lion Feeds and Winter’s Storage to donate a portion of tournament proceeds to area food banks.
Where: Ashley Plantation Country Club, 919 Greenfield St., Daleville
When: 10:45 a.m. registration and networking, 11:30 a.m. lunch, 12:30 p.m. shotgun start
Cost: $100 individual golfer, $440 foursome
Contact: www.bocochambergolf.com
LEADERSHIP ACADEMY
A training series focused on developing skills necessary for navigating 21st century challenges and opportunities.
Where: Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, 108 N. Jefferson St. Suite 701, Roanoke
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $2,549
Contact: Registration and information: http://bit.ly/vtleadership
WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.