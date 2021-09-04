 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upcoming events for the week of Sept. 5, 2021
0 comments

Upcoming events for the week of Sept. 5, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

ROANOKE CITY RETIRED EDUCATORS ASSOCIATION

Speaker Anthony Swann, Virginia’s teacher of the year. Membership is open to all retirees from Roanoke City Public Schools.

Where: Roanoker Restaurant, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke

When: 1 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from special menu

Contact: Bob Iseminger, 354-5876

FALL INTO A NEW JOB HIRING EVENT

Where: Roanoke One-Stop Center, 3601 Thirlane Road N.W., Roanoke

When: 2 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 613-8220

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER: EMERGING FROM COVID-19 AND FINDING YOUR WAY FORWARD

Kathy Baske Young will engage attendees in an experiential workshop.

Where: The Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road, Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $55 nonmembers

Contact: www.roanokechamber.org

AMERICAN BUSINESS WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION

Kelli Hayes Smith will speak on the topic, “A Purposeful Balance: How connecting to your purpose can bring balance to your life.”

Where: Holiday Inn, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $14.25

Contact: RSVP to Terri Welch at christiansburg@wineanddesign.com by Sept. 13

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Annual legal update.

Where: Cross Pointe Foursquare Conference, 900 Life Drive, Christiansburg, and via Zoom

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to members

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-september-2021-meeting

SALEM-ROANOKE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SHOWCASE

See what local vendors, businesses and merchants have to offer. Then stay for a hot dog and a drink and enjoy the last “Thirsty Thursday” ballgame against the Delmarva Shorebirds.

Where: Haley Toyota Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark, 1008 Texas St., Salem

When: 3 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $11 to $35

Contact: https://s-rcchamber.org

MONDAY-THURSDAY,

SEPTEMBER 20-23

OSHA 501

Trainer course in Occupational Safety and Health Standards for General Industry.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $845

Contact: Registration material at chesapeakesc.org or call 800-875-4770

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

MANAGEMENT TRADECRAFT SERIES: MANAGING 101

Series will explore the success elements of managing people within your organization.

Where: Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, 108 N. Jefferson St. Suite 701, Roanoke

When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $249

Contact: Registration and information: www.vtrc.vt.edu/index/open/managementseries.html

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

BOTETOURT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE GOLF CLASSIC

The chamber is partnering with Food Lion Feeds and Winter’s Storage to donate a portion of tournament proceeds to area food banks.

Where: Ashley Plantation Country Club, 919 Greenfield St., Daleville

When: 10:45 a.m. registration and networking, 11:30 a.m. lunch, 12:30 p.m. shotgun start

Cost: $100 individual golfer, $440 foursome

Contact: www.bocochambergolf.com

LEADERSHIP ACADEMY

A training series focused on developing skills necessary for navigating 21st century challenges and opportunities.

Where: Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, 108 N. Jefferson St. Suite 701, Roanoke

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $2,549

Contact: Registration and information: http://bit.ly/vtleadership

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to use your credit cards to build your credit

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
New Floyd tourism director hired
Business Local

New Floyd tourism director hired

FLOYD — Town Manager Kayla Cox introduced the newest member of team Floyd to town council members at the beginning of Thursday’s meeting, announcing Kathleen Legg has stepped into the Floyd Tourism Director role as of this week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert