Upcoming events for the week of Sept. 6, 2020

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER10
NETWORKING LUNCH
Featuring Marj Easterling, owner of Big Lick Screen Printing. Bring your own chair and name tag.
Where: Murray Cider Co. Inc., 103 Murray Farm Road, Roanoke
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $25 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.botetourtchamber.com
MONDAYSEPTEMBER21
MONTGOMERY COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE GOLF CLASSIC
Awards will be announced that evening via social media.
Where: Blacksburg Country Club, 1064 Clubhouse Road, Blacksburg
When: 8 a.m. tee time, noon lunch
Cost: $375 per team
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org, 382-3020 or membership@montgomerycc.org for registration
