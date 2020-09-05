 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of Sept. 6, 2020
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER10

NETWORKING LUNCH

Featuring Marj Easterling, owner of Big Lick Screen Printing. Bring your own chair and name tag.

Where: Murray Cider Co. Inc., 103 Murray Farm Road, Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $20 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $25 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.botetourtchamber.com

MONDAYSEPTEMBER21

MONTGOMERY COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE GOLF CLASSIC

Awards will be announced that evening via social media.

Where: Blacksburg Country Club, 1064 Clubhouse Road, Blacksburg

When: 8 a.m. tee time, noon lunch

Cost: $375 per team

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org, 382-3020 or membership@montgomerycc.org for registration

