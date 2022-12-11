Upcominmg business events for the week opf Dec. 11, 2022 and beyond

ONGOING

Hometown Gingerbread Trail

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce its exclusive partnership with Page Turner Studios to design and build gingerbread cottages for the Hometown Gingerbread Trail. Go to https://s-rcchamber.org, and click on the event under the Events drop-down menu for location information. Our trail has grown from a single life-size gingerbread cottage to over a dozen life-size photo booth villages that will be popping up from one end of Roanoke County, through the City of Salem, and on to the other end of the county. To reap the benefits of your travels along our trail and cash in on discounts, prizes, gifts and more offered by our members, use our interactive map for your phone, or our “Gingerbread Passports” for the littles. Information and passports will be available the week of Dec. 12 at the Trail Information Center located at InFirst Federal Credit Union, 2 W. Main St., Salem. Turn in your passport to the Chamber Village or office no later than 10 a.m. Jan. 3, 2023. We will hold a special event at the Village of Blue Eagle Credit Union, 2809 W. Main St., Salem, to draw the name of one lucky trail traveler who will receive $500 cash!

Where: Various locations

When: Daily, through December

Cost: Free to tour

Contact: 540-387-0267

Parade of Trees The Vinton Chamber of Commerce invites the community to join us for the first-ever Parade of Trees! Each tree is donated and decorated by a local Vinton business. Santa will be on hand Saturday, Dec. 17, 9 to 11 a.m.; and Thursday, Dec. 22, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Where: Vinton War Memorial (front lawn)

When: Daily, through Jan. 2, 2023

Cost: Free

Registration Open: 9th Annual Gauntlet Business Program and Competition

The Advancement Foundation is gearing up for The Gauntlet 2023! Virginia’s largest business program and competition offers a proven formula to assist you in the development of your business idea, an opportunity to collaborate with entrepreneurs across the region, individual pairing with a mentor, and connection to a myriad of other resources designed to support new and expanding businesses. Whether you’re an entrepreneur with a bold idea, have a business idea that needs a jumpstart, or have a business that is ready to scale, anyone can participate in this competition for over $300,000 in cash and prizes! Virtual classes start Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. For complete details and to submit an application, go to www.TheAdvancementFoundation.org/Gauntlet.

Where: Online

When: Applications open through Jan. 2023

Cost: $25 application fee; $225 one-time payment for program fees, $100 competition fee (early-bird rates, if paid before Jan. 9); see registration page for other rates

Contact: Innovation@TheAdvancementFoundation.org or 540-283-7062

Tuesday, Dec. 13 2022 ConnectHER Conference The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting our second annual ConnectHER Conference. Don’t miss this chance to connect with and learn from influential women across Virginia’s Blue Ridge. This conference is for all women: working, retired, mothers, young women, business owners and more. In addition to wonderful speakers, this year’s conference will include instructor-led gentle chair yoga, plus a women’s self-defense class. Breakfast and lunch will be served, plus, we’ll wrap the day up with a happy hour! Early registration is required as seating is limited and this event is expected to sell out!

Where: Brandon Oaks, 3804 Brandon Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $85 chamber members, $110 future members

Contact: Register at roanokechamber.org

SBDC Workshop: New Year, New Brand

Join business advisor and branding expert Jawansa Hall as he reviews some basic steps to refreshing your brand for the new year. A fresh new look can help your small business gain new customers and expand your reach. We will take a look at the five most important considerations as you are thinking about building a brand identity and strategy.

Where: Virtual

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

Align Before 9 Come network with Bedford businesses. Sponsored by Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. Register at bedfordareachamber.com by going to the event in the calendar listings.

Where: Electric CoArts, 207 E. Depot St., Bedford

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Kayla Walker, marketing@baccva.org

Wednesday, Dec. 14 American Business Women’s Association December Luncheon Meeting

RSVP by Dec. 12! Join us for our December monthly lunch meeting for our annual Christmas celebration. Please bring a wrapped gift ($20 value) for a fun dirty Santa gift exchange. Sherri Blevins is the speaker / sponsor for this event.

Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg-Blacksburg, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $14.25

Contact: Terri Welch, christiansburg@wineanddesign.com, or Paige Godwin, godwinpaige@gmail.com

Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas

Open House

Come visit the BACC staff and meet our new CEO! Refreshments will be provided. We’ll have information about the chamber, including marketing opportunities for your business, and a chance to register for the New Member Showcase. Plus we will have a drawing for two free memberships! Prospective chamber members can apply for membership during our open house and be entered to win your first year of membership for free. Current chamber members can bring a prospective member to our open house and if they join during the event, you’ll be entered to win your next year of membership for free.

Where: Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce, 305 E. Main St., Bedford

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: Kayla Waller, marketing@baccva.org, 540-586-9401

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: None specified

