Vaccine doses to double in Roanoke area

“The ultimate goal is for every vaccinator program — whether retail pharmacies, the health departments or primary care providers — to use information gathered from the list. But it is still a work in progress,” Morrow said.

Vaccinators can the use the preregistration list to target the oldest, most vulnerable people first. Unfortunately, the way to reach them — primarily through email invitations — allows anyone and everyone to share the links and for people who are not eligible under Phase 1b to grab appointments.

“This is not a situation where the vaccine is coming out of the air. If you take the link and send it to someone who is not at high risk for having COVID-related hospitalizations or death, you are taking that vaccine from someone who is at high risk,” Morrow said. “I use the term unethical and I don’t use that lightly. It is not right for someone to take the link and share it with other people. These links are meant for a target population that is older than 65.”

The state has asked the company that developed the registration system to fix flaws in the system — the ability to share links, and to allow ineligible people to schedule appointments — by the end of the month.