Valley Metro now accepts plastic for advance ticket purchases

Valley Metro has ended its longstanding practice of requiring cash or a check for advance ticket purchases.

The Roanoke bus station now accepts plastic.

The upgrade comes with a surcharge of 3%. But a couple of riders contacted at the station gave the change a thumbs-up.

Advance ticket purchase options abound. Valley Metro sells a pass that covers unlimited riding over 24 hours for $3.50, one that's good for 15 rides for $20, one that allows unlimited use over seven days for $16, and one that's good for 31 days for $56. Customers who are elderly or disabled pay half the basic fee. Riders of the Smart Way between the Roanoke and New River valleys can buy passes, too.

Before this week, the ticket booth at the Campbell Avenue bus station accepted only cash or a check with identification for these passes. Since Monday, it accepts bank cards, either debit or credit, on minimum purchases of $5.

Cash is still required to board a bus and pay on the spot. The basic fare is $1.75. That purchase comes with a free transfer slip if the rider must take a second bus to complete the trip.