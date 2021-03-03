Valley Metro now accepts plastic for advance ticket purchases

Valley Metro has ended its longstanding practice of requiring cash or a check for advance ticket purchases.
The Roanoke bus station now accepts plastic.
The upgrade comes with a surcharge of 3%. But a couple of riders contacted at the station gave the change a thumbs-up.
Advance ticket purchase options abound. Valley Metro sells a pass that covers unlimited riding over 24 hours for $3.50, one that's good for 15 rides for $20, one that allows unlimited use over seven days for $16, and one that's good for 31 days for $56. Customers who are elderly or disabled pay half the basic fee. Riders of the Smart Way between the Roanoke and New River valleys can buy passes, too.
Before this week, the ticket booth at the Campbell Avenue bus station accepted only cash or a check with identification for these passes. Since Monday, it accepts bank cards, either debit or credit, on minimum purchases of $5.
Cash is still required to board a bus and pay on the spot. The basic fare is $1.75. That purchase comes with a free transfer slip if the rider must take a second bus to complete the trip.
Cards are the preferred form of payment for consumers as a whole, a government survey found. Payment cards covered 55% of all consumer transactions in 2019, the U.S. Federal Reserve said.
Riders out and about this week were asked about the new payment option. Three riders said they would continue to use cash. In contrast, Mayra Gonzalez-Ceja of Roanoke said she plans to switch to electronic payment.
“Cash is a thing of the past. No one really uses cash these days,” she said while waiting for the bus to go to her job in a kitchen.
Valley Metro’s administrative headquarters also has a ticket counter that accepts bank cards. It is east of downtown at 1108 Campbell Ave. S.E.
General Manager Kevin Price said he’s committed to improving Valley Metro. The payment card option is “part of a larger strategy to make transit more convenient, to bring us up to more of a modern service,” he said.
The bus service plans to move as soon as later this year to Third Street and Salem Avenue into a temporary bus station. Crews will build a permanent bus station after that, the first time Valley Metro has had new digs in more than 30 years.