Valley View Mall owner files for bankruptcy

CBL Properties, the owner of Roanoke's Valley View Mall, has filed for bankruptcy.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company announced Monday that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows for reorganization, in Texas.

The company indicates that its shopping centers will continue to operate normally.

"CBL’s customers, tenants and partners can expect business as usual at all of CBL’s owned and managed properties," a news release states.

The bankruptcy follows CBL's August decision to enter into a restructuring support agreement with a group of bondholders intended to strengthen the company's balance sheet and organization.

“After months of discussions and consideration of a number of alternatives, CBL’s management and the Board of Directors firmly believe that implementing the comprehensive restructuring as outlined in the RSA through a Chapter 11 voluntary bankruptcy filing will provide CBL with the best plan to emerge as a stronger and more stable company,” Stephen Lebovitz, CEO of CBL, said in the news release.

CBL's portfolio includes 107 properties in 26 states. Many are regional shopping centers like Valley View Mall. The company owns two others in Virginia: Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights and Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake.

