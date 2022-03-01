VDOT seeks citizen comment on local road projects

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) wants citizens to comment on two local road improvement projects through a new program it calls Project Pipeline, which invites residents and travelers to comment on studies for potential transportation improvements.

Theses projects involve "operational and safety issues" concerning:

• Virginia 419 between Keagy Road and Bower Road in Roanoke County and Roanoke city. Direct link: Route 419 (Electric Road) in Roanoke and Roanoke County

• U.S. Route 220- U.S. 220 Alternate between U.S. 11 (Lee Highway) and Commons Parkway in Botetourt County. Direct link: Route 220/Route 220 Alternate (Roanoke Road/Cloverdale Road) in Botetourt County

Online surveys and information about these studies also can be found on the VAProjectPipeline.org website.

Community input received through these surveys will help refine and finalize potential improvements and guide public funding decisions, VDOT said.