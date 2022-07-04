Veteran Roanoke County economic director Jill Loope announces retirement

Economic development director Jill Loope has announced that her 23rd year of working for Roanoke County will be her last.

Loope, who joined the county as public information officer in 2000, was promoted from acting to full-time director of the economic development officer in 2013.

She plans to retire July 1, 2023.

"Loope helped the department achieve its status through her leadership. She is a skilled facilitator and collaborator who has generated thousands of jobs and over $1 billion in capital investment," a statement from the county said.

Loope, a graduate of Radford University, got her start in the field more than 30 years ago with economic development director positions in Radford and Caroline County, Virginia.

“It’s been an honor to serve the people of Roanoke County,” said Loope. “I have enjoyed working with our business partners, and seeing the positive growth and development that’s occurred in our community and region over the past two decades.”

During her time with Roanoke County, Loope has served on numerous boards and organizations, including the Western Virginia Workforce Board, the Western Virginia Regional Industrial Facilities Authority, the Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Facilities Authority and the Virginia Manufacturing Development Commission, among others.

Roanoke County said it will immediately begin a nationwide search for a successor.

Loope will assist with the transition to a new director while also serving in a new role to enhance the tourism division in the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, the county said.

