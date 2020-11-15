Virginia designates Pulaski County as a solar-ready community

Pulaski County’s new SolSmart designation won’t add to the about 192 sunny days a year residents enjoy, but it could help households and businesses make better use of the sun when it shines.

Officials spent five months working to attain gold-level SolSmart certification from the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy and the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service, County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said. Now residents and businesses can pursue solar energy projects without undue permitting or zoning obstacles.

Sweet said every project his office pursues must meet three goals he calls the triple bottomline: “What’s good for our communities; what’s good for our coffers; and what’s good for our environment,” he said. SolSmart “just falls right into that. It just makes good sense to let our citizens transition or have access to residential or small-business solar.”

Pulaski is one of 24 Virginia localities to so far become SolSmart certified. Nearby Blacksburg and Roanoke also are certified and other New River Valley communities are being recruited for the program, according to DMME.