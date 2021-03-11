Virginia health care workers warned about scammers

The Virginia Department of Health Professions said scammers are using spoofed phone numbers and email addresses to demand payments from doctors, nurses and other licensed health professionals.

The department on Thursday sent warnings to the 400,000 health professionals it licenses to let them know that scam activity is increasing.

“Some of our licensees, including physicians, dentists and nurses, have been contacted by scammers posing as representatives of one of our health regulatory boards or the DEA. Their illicit demands have often been made using a telephone number that appears to be from DHP, or a fax or email on official looking letterhead or email address, and are accompanied by threats of arrest or suspension of a practitioner’s license unless fees are paid,” director David Brown said in a news release.

The department’s health regulatory boards and staff will never ask over the phone for confidential information, such as a Social Security number, date of birth, or bank or credit card numbers.

To verify the identity of a department investigator or inspector, call the DHP Enforcement Division at 804-367-4691 or email enfcomplaints@dhp.virginia.gov. Suspected fraudulent communications should be reported to the Federal Trade Commission at FTC Complaint Assistance or 877-382-4357. Scammers representing as Drug Enforcement Administration agents should be reported to the DEA.

