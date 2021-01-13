 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia hospitals report 16% more beds filled with COVID patients since start of the year
0 comments

Virginia hospitals report 16% more beds filled with COVID patients since start of the year

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The number of COVID-19 patients in area hospitals continued to rise during the past week as the effects of exposure over the holidays have taken their toll locally and across Virginia.

The number of Virginia's hospital beds filled with COVID patients has gone up 16% since the start of the year. Gov. Ralph Northam plans at 2 p.m. Thursday to provide updates on the virus surge and the vaccine rollout.

Hospitals in the Near Southwest Health Region, which includes the Roanoke and New River valleys, reported Wednesday that they were caring for 450 known COVID patients and 30 who are suspected of having the virus but are awaiting test results. That is an increase of 30 additional beds occupied by COVID patients over the last week.

Of those, 93 patients live in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts and 63 in the New River Health District, according to separate reports by the districts.

The Roanoke and Alleghany districts reported Tuesday that of the 93 hospital patients, 70 were admitted during the past week.

Across Virginia, 3,208 hospital beds were occupied by COVID patients Wednesday, a count that has continued to increase each day of the new year. The count on Jan. 1 was 2,754.

At the start of November, about 1,000 people with COVID were inpatients. By Dec. 1, following the Thanksgiving holiday, the count had risen to 1,767.

The Southwest was already seeing a surge before the extended holiday season, but patient counts have increased by 14.5% since Jan. 1.

All regions of the state are seeing an increase. Central Virginia is experiencing the highest surge as hospitals were dealing with 33% more patients on Wednesday than they were 12 days earlier.

 

Wednesday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 4,598 to 412,545

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 144 to 19,470

Statewide deaths: Up 75 to 5,552

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Down 13 to 919

Bath County: Up 3 to 215

Bedford County: Up 94 to 4,002

Botetourt County: Up 31 to 1,579

Buena Vista: Up 13 to 606

Covington: Up 9 to 488

Craig County: Up 4 to 166

Floyd County: Up 6 to 591

Franklin County: Up 42 to 2,788

Giles County: Up 12 to 786

Lexington: Up 8 to 694

Lynchburg: Up 80 to 5,040

Montgomery County: Up 33 to 5,691

Pulaski County: Up 17 to 1,831

Radford: Up 12 to 1,660

Roanoke: Up 52 to 5,794

Roanoke County: Up 63 to 5,370

Rockbridge County: Up 10 to 822

Salem: Up 22 to 1,439

Wythe County: Up 23 to 1,544

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

For a full listing of the local health departments and the best way to contact them regarding the vaccine, go to this story on roanoke.com and see the attached guide.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert