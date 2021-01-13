Virginia hospitals report 16% more beds filled with COVID patients since start of the year

The number of COVID-19 patients in area hospitals continued to rise during the past week as the effects of exposure over the holidays have taken their toll locally and across Virginia.

The number of Virginia's hospital beds filled with COVID patients has gone up 16% since the start of the year. Gov. Ralph Northam plans at 2 p.m. Thursday to provide updates on the virus surge and the vaccine rollout.

How to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines Each of Virginia’s health districts is responsible for determining how best to safely and ef…

Hospitals in the Near Southwest Health Region, which includes the Roanoke and New River valleys, reported Wednesday that they were caring for 450 known COVID patients and 30 who are suspected of having the virus but are awaiting test results. That is an increase of 30 additional beds occupied by COVID patients over the last week.

Of those, 93 patients live in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts and 63 in the New River Health District, according to separate reports by the districts.

The Roanoke and Alleghany districts reported Tuesday that of the 93 hospital patients, 70 were admitted during the past week.

Across Virginia, 3,208 hospital beds were occupied by COVID patients Wednesday, a count that has continued to increase each day of the new year. The count on Jan. 1 was 2,754.