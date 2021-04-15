Virginia looks for ways to boost vaccinations among long-term care staff

Residents' vaccination rates ranged from 82% to 88%.

Bazar said a new survey will go out as early as Friday. Results should help determine if efforts to address hesitancy among staff members are working.

The health department is also hosting a vaccine hesitancy webinar April 28 with Dr. Taison Bell, an infectious disease expert at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

The department no longer lists how many doses have gone to long-term care facilities under the federal program, in which CVS and Walgreens visited each nursing home and assisted living facility three times. Long-term care was at the top of the vaccination priority hierarchy, and the state continues to work with pharmacies to vaccinate new residents and to reach unvaccinated staff.

Vaccinations began in January, and some 82 nursing homes and assisted living facilities were dealing with outbreaks that month. By March, new outbreaks of the disease had plummeted to 17 in long-term care.

As of Thursday, more than 5 million doses of vaccine had come into Virginia and 4.9 million doses had been given. Some 3.2 million Virginians, or 48% of the state’s adults, had received at least one dose.