Virginia looks for ways to boost vaccinations among long-term care staff

The Virginia Department of Health plans to again ask managers of long-term care homes to report how many residents and staff have been vaccinated.
The information will be used to develop strategies to overcome vaccine hesitancy.
The last survey, completed in March, showed that most residents had completed their two-dose series of vaccinations but that rates lagged for employees.
Mounika Bazar on Thursday shared results that varied widely by regions with members of the state's Long Term Care Facility Task Force. Bazar is an epidemiologist and COVID-19 long-term care vaccine coordinator.
Employees of nursing homes and assisted facilities in Northern Virginia had the highest rate of vaccination, with nearly 74%, while those in the Northwest region had the lowest rate of acceptance, with less than 46% vaccinated. In the Southwest region, which includes the Roanoke and New River valleys, 64.5% of employees had been vaccinated in the homes that filled out surveys.
The surveys were voluntary, and in the Southwest region about 55% of the homes completed them. The Eastern region had the highest compliance, with nearly 65% of the facilities participating, while the Central region had the fewest, at 48%.
The survey also asked for vaccination information on other people who work in the homes but are not employees, such as physicians and therapists. By mid-March their vaccination rates were as high as 82% in the Northern region and as low as 72% in the Northwest region.
Residents' vaccination rates ranged from 82% to 88%.
Bazar said a new survey will go out as early as Friday. Results should help determine if efforts to address hesitancy among staff members are working.
The health department is also hosting a vaccine hesitancy webinar April 28 with Dr. Taison Bell, an infectious disease expert at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.
The department no longer lists how many doses have gone to long-term care facilities under the federal program, in which CVS and Walgreens visited each nursing home and assisted living facility three times. Long-term care was at the top of the vaccination priority hierarchy, and the state continues to work with pharmacies to vaccinate new residents and to reach unvaccinated staff.
Vaccinations began in January, and some 82 nursing homes and assisted living facilities were dealing with outbreaks that month. By March, new outbreaks of the disease had plummeted to 17 in long-term care.
As of Thursday, more than 5 million doses of vaccine had come into Virginia and 4.9 million doses had been given. Some 3.2 million Virginians, or 48% of the state’s adults, had received at least one dose.
All Virginians are now eligible to be vaccinated. As the state opens up vaccinations to the general population, demand has slowed. Most people who are older, who have underlying illnesses or who are likely to be exposed to the virus through their jobs have either gotten vaccinated or have declined to do so.
The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts on Thursday hosted their first no-appointment walk-in clinic at the Berglund Center.
The New River Valley offered an online self-scheduling tool for appointments Thursday and Friday through nrvroadtowellness.com.