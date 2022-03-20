Virginia misses new pact with booming shellfish market in Europe

Virginia’s oyster and mussel harvesters were left out of an agreement that reopens European Union markets to American shellfish, because state waters are covered by regulations to prevent a bacterial infection risk that emerges in the late spring and summer.

That means even shellfish harvested from November through April, when health officials have determined that cooler weather and cool waters suppress the bacteria, can’t be shipped to the booming European market, said Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Norfolk.

She said she has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to work with state health officials and the Interstate Shellfish Sanitation Conference to allow Virginia shellfish growers and processers to ship oysters and mussels harvested from November to April.

“Shellfish is essential to our coastal Virginia economy and way of life,” she said. “Hampton Roads is a national leader in the shellfish industry ... and many around the country cherish Virginia shellfish as a delicacy.”

The 10-year-long dispute over U.S. shellfish exports to Europe turned on disagreements over how officials determined the presence of bacteria. The two sides ended their dispute last month.

But because Virginia is under a control plan to contain a bacteria called Vibrio vulnificus, its shellfish are excluded.

The control plan sets rules for refrigerating shellfish harvested between May 1 and Sept. 30, with limits for how long shellfish can be unrefrigerated.

The bacteria can cause acute inflammation of the stomach or intestine after eating raw of undercooked shellfish, resulting in vomiting, diarrhea or stomach pain. It can also spread through the bloodstream, possibly leading to septic shock.

Michael Oesterling, executive director of the Shellfish Growers of Virginia, told Luria his group supports the new trade agreement but hopes to start a process to open a way for Virginia to tap the European market.