Virginia State Parks Gift Show coming to Wytheville in March

The 21st annual Virginia State Parks Gift Show will be held March 7 and 8 at the Wytheville Meeting Center. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

This annual event showcases wholesale vendors offering items such as apparel and souvenirs, custom products, jewelry and more. The event is open to buyers from parks, museums, attractions, hospital gift shops and wineries as well as other retail shop managers and buyers looking for new souvenir or gift ideas for their resale inventory. There is no charge for buyers to attend.

This year’s show is hosting some 57 booths representing about 80 product lines. The event is being held in the main exhibit hall and Room 3 of the Meeting Center, which is located close to I-77 and I-81 adjacent to Wytheville Community College.

Buyers may pre-register by phone, email or online at www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/other/sp-buyer-registration. They may also register as walk-ins on either day of the show. Attendees will find that lunch and snacks will be available for purchase this year.

For more information, a vendor list or a buyer registration form, contact Ann Henderson at Virginia State Parks, 804-840-8236 or ann.henderson@dcr.virginia.gov.

- The Roanoke Times