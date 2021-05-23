Virginia Transformer CEO talks about the company's 50 years in business

In the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s, we built our electrical grid, which was based on fossil fuel generation, coal mostly. Now we want to replace that with renewable energy to reduce our carbon footprint. So this process started some 20 years ago and we have been involved in that now for the last 10 years. And we are providing about 50% of the transformers required for the renewable generation. These are highly specialized transformers, very large, and they are being built to the specifications of the utilities and the developers who are designing and installing them. And they are changing our electrical grid infrastructure in a very meaningful way. Visualize how a long time ago, in the mid-1900s, we were producing thermal power using coal. And these were typically 600 to 1,000 megawatt plants. We designed our grid around those generating stations, generating stations of McGraw Edison, GE and Westinghouse, and all these companies were really part of the infrastructure of our grid.

Then of course as time has changed now we are replacing those with what we call distributed energy generation. This generation is all over the country. It is not [concentrated] anywhere in one place. The location of this generation is determined by wind and by solar, and solar requires a lot of land. So where there’s a lot of land and sun, that’s where the solar goes. And where there’s a lot of wind, that’s where the wind goes. So it’s not determined by just where you want to put it or where it is most optimum to put it in certain places. Those places happen to be, in our country, well distributed. So that is causing the grid, which actually connects the user to the generating station, to change. Branches of the grid are being extended to catch power from these new generating stations. The old generating stations are being in some way reduced in capacity or in many other cases they’re being completely eliminated.