Virginia Transformer CEO talks about the company's 50 years in business

Virginia Transformer Corp. is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The Roanoke-based company designs and manufactures transformers to support a variety of industries, including steel, mining, utilities, data centers and transit, among others. Its transformers have been used by NASA and Walt Disney World.
CEO Prabhat Jain, who has been with Virginia Transformer since 1982, talked with The Roanoke Times about how the company, which has about 1,500 employees across its four plants in North America, has evolved over the years and what’s on the horizon. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: Virginia Transformer is celebrating its 50th anniversary. What are the biggest changes you’ve seen over that time?
I think the main thing I would mention is the technology that we have developed in our company in order to build a reliable transformer for 60-year life. I think that has been our single most important achievement as an organization. Of course that comes with the management continuity. I would say a consistent and persistent approach, which comes from having consistent leadership. I think that’s a key to our success, that our leadership has continuity, thus our themes, our long-term objectives and plans are sustained. We don’t change direction every four years. So I think that’s very important to have what we have been able to produce as opposed to the other companies.
The other element is the people element. We have people who came to work for us out of college and they have really grown and their children have grown and then gone to college and become doctors and lawyers. That’s a very satisfying element that we have been able to provide employment, long-term employment, to many, many people who have benefited — and of course we have benefited by their association as well.
Q: There’s been a lot of talk recently about infrastructure at the national level. How does Virginia Transformer contribute to the nation’s infrastructure?
Infrastructure has two dimensions. One is what we call brick and mortar, the roads and bridges. The other is of course what you call digital infrastructure. We are contributing to both of them, really. In digital infrastructure, we are supporting the data center growth. As you know, data is growing exponentially. And then also we are supporting the brick-and-mortar infrastructure by supplying transformers to steel mills and cement mills and of course mining all the minerals. And the third is of course the electrical infrastructure as well, which is evolving from our fossil fuel generation infrastructure, coming from the 1950s and ’60s to now we are evolving that into a renewable energy generated infrastructure. We are a big part of that by supplying all the transformers for generating the renewable energy.
Q: How is Virginia Transformer helping to improve and modernize the nation’s electric power grid?
In the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s, we built our electrical grid, which was based on fossil fuel generation, coal mostly. Now we want to replace that with renewable energy to reduce our carbon footprint. So this process started some 20 years ago and we have been involved in that now for the last 10 years. And we are providing about 50% of the transformers required for the renewable generation. These are highly specialized transformers, very large, and they are being built to the specifications of the utilities and the developers who are designing and installing them. And they are changing our electrical grid infrastructure in a very meaningful way. Visualize how a long time ago, in the mid-1900s, we were producing thermal power using coal. And these were typically 600 to 1,000 megawatt plants. We designed our grid around those generating stations, generating stations of McGraw Edison, GE and Westinghouse, and all these companies were really part of the infrastructure of our grid.
Then of course as time has changed now we are replacing those with what we call distributed energy generation. This generation is all over the country. It is not [concentrated] anywhere in one place. The location of this generation is determined by wind and by solar, and solar requires a lot of land. So where there’s a lot of land and sun, that’s where the solar goes. And where there’s a lot of wind, that’s where the wind goes. So it’s not determined by just where you want to put it or where it is most optimum to put it in certain places. Those places happen to be, in our country, well distributed. So that is causing the grid, which actually connects the user to the generating station, to change. Branches of the grid are being extended to catch power from these new generating stations. The old generating stations are being in some way reduced in capacity or in many other cases they’re being completely eliminated.
Q: What do you see on the horizon for Virginia Transformer?
Given that we are producing the most reliable transformer, it is something that is going to continue to drive our growth. That’s why we have been successful for all these years. The demand for good service, a good customer-caring company, a good people-caring company, is always there. So we have these very basic elements in our core values, which are driving our growth. The renewable generation, the replacement of the fossil fuel to renewable, will continue for the next 30 years. And then there are many other technologies which are coming into the forefront as a result of the renewable energy, and then that will continue another leg of the growth and the timeline. So for the next 30 to 50 years our business can continue to grow, simply based upon the market demand and our core values.