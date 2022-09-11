Virginia Western renames business building for Hall and family

Virginia Western Community College has renamed its business school after a major supporter of the Roanoke school. A ceremony was held last month to officially change the Business Science Building on the Colonial Avenue campus to the Hall Family Center for Business Science.

Edwin C. “Ed” Hall of Roanoke and his family were the event’s honorees. Hall is a former president of Virginia Western’s Educational Foundation Board. He currently serves as chair of the school’s Scholarship and Grants Committee.

Hall, founder of the Roanoke-based real estate firm Hall Associates Inc., pledged a multigenerational planned gift in 2021 to the Educational Foundation. Initial giving is valued at $1 million to support the Virginia Western Forward Permanent Endowment Fund plus $250,000 for the Virginia Western Rapids Response Student Emergency Fund, according to VWCC. “Generational giving will culminate in a further multimillion-dollar gift to the Virginia Western Forward unrestricted endowment fund,” the school added.

“Ed’s belief in the college runs deep,” said Virginia Western President Robert Sandel.

“He has mentored our students. He has guided, pushed, advocated, defended and rallied our vision and our growth.”

Earlier this year, Hall received the 16th Annual Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy, recognizing him as a philanthropy leader in the Virginia Community College System.

VWCC said Hall’s new financial pledges are in addition to previous gifts of $1.1 million to establish and support Virginia Western’s Hall Associates Career Center; $100,000 for the Edwin C. Hall Endowed Chair for Management: Entrepreneurship; and the establishment of the Glenna H. Hall Memorial Endowed Scholarship for Women in Business established by Edwin C. Hall.

The Business Science Building opened in 1988 and today its top floor showcases Virginia Western’s new Networking Lab and Cyber Security Lab. It also houses Whitman Theater and the Student Commons.