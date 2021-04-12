Virginians are buying more alcohol. A new tool aims to spot the potential for misuse

The tool scores patients’ potential for misusing alcohol based on questions that rate how impulsive they are and the value they place on drinking.

“We are leveraging some excellent research based on behavioral economics that asks the person to make a decision about a small amount of money now or a large amount of money later,” Snider said. “That may seem like a benign type of question, but in fact we can predict an individual's likelihood of severity of alcohol misuse from those questions and output a score for the doctor to be able to better understand where that patient is and connect them with referral to treatment or preventative services much more quickly because the earlier we're screening patients it prevents the risky drinking turning into abuse or hazardous drinking.”

Carilion Clinic psychiatrist Dr. Anita Kablinger collaborated on the testing of the tool. About 300 patients who agreed to the screening were enrolled. The tool gave their physicians a score indicating if they were possibly misusing alcohol. Their medical records were looked at before and after they were screened to see if there were any visits in which alcohol played a role, such as a fall that sent someone to the emergency department.