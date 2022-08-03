Virginia's home sales cooling as economic volatility persists

The advent of summer in Virginia reflected some dramatic economic climate changes as the state continues to emerge from two years of an unprecedented pandemic economy.

Ongoing volatility amid uncertainties is apparent for consumers, sellers and buyers. For example, inflation and interest rates rose in second quarter along with outside temperatures, while home sales — which sizzled during the recent past — chilled.

According to the Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia Realtors, there were 13,324 homes sold in Virginia in June 2022, representing 3,208 fewer sales than June 2021, a slowdown of more than 19%.

This is the sharpest drop in Virginia’s housing market since the beginning of the pandemic.

"While housing markets across Virginia have been moderating since last fall, rising interest rates over the past several months have accelerated the slowdown. Sales activity edged up slightly between May and June, up 2.1%, which is much lower than a typical May-to-June jump in sales," according to the home sales report.

About three-quarters of Virginia's local markets have had fewer sales so far in 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. The largest declines in sales activity continue to be in parts of the Shenandoah Valley, coastal communities in the Northern Neck region and Eastern Shore regions, as well as suburban areas in the Richmond Metro region and parts of Northern Virginia.

The Roanoke and New River valleys recorded steady sales figures during the time period.

Other highlights from June's Virginia Home Sales Report:

• Upward pressure on home prices across Virginia persisted even as the market is slowing down. The median sales price in Virginia in June was $397,315, climbing up about $24,500 from June of last year, which is a 6.6% price gain.

• Low inventory continue to drive up prices as buyers have few options. However, signs indicate that trend is losing steam, as median sales price statewide edged down slightly in June, falling about 1% from May. Typically, prices rise between May and June.

• Most local markets in the state continued to have rising home prices mid-way through 2022. The strongest price growth has been in parts of the Richmond Metro Region, the Shenandoah Valley, and coastal communities bordering the Northern Neck and the Chesapeake Bay.

• The higher priced homes market was the most competitive. Homes that sold for $800,000 or more closed at 2.9% above list price on average. Similarly, homes in the $600,001 to $800,000 range went for 2.8% above list price on average.

• Economic uncertainty lingers as inflation has reached t a 40-year high and supply chain issues persist. Mortgage interest rates are climbing, and purchasing power is down, leaving many buyers on the sidelines.

• Virginia's job base continues to expand as it did for the past two years while unemployment remains low. Significant job growth continues in the leisure and hospitality sector, with accommodation and food services jobs leading that list. Despite that growth, influx of hospitality

• Finance and insurance industries continue to shed the most jobs, followed by retail trades sector.

• Regionally, Northern Virginia had the strongest job growth with about 1,700 jobs added between May 2021 and May 2022. The Roanoke economy had an influx of 1,100 jobs during the same time, and the Richmond Metro Area had 700 additional jobs. Both the Blacksburg region and the Winchester region also had 700 more jobs each compared to last May. The Lynchburg area was the only region to have fewer jobs than a year ago.