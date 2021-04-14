Virginia's hospitals show how pandemic affected business in 2020

Virginia’s hospitals admitted fewer patients in 2020 and saw a big drop off in emergency department visits during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association on Wednesday provided a look at what happened inside 91 of its members’ hospitals during the past year as waves of COVID-19 patients curtailed other services, even deliveries of newborns.
David Vaamonde, vice president of data analytics, walked through the year’s data, which show that inpatient admissions decreased 10% over prior years and emergency departments cared for 30% fewer patients. Vaamonde showed graphics of how revenue from commercial insurers, Medicare and other plans fell off, but he did not place a dollar amount on the losses.
In an email, association spokesman Julian Walker said, “Virginia hospitals endure[d] more than $1.8 billion in revenue losses in 2020. Even after receiving federal stimulus relief funds, hospitals’ revenue loss still exceeds $1 billion.”
Vaamonde’s presentation covered the second through fourth quarters of 2020, a period that captured the start of the pandemic’s impact on hospitals when all but essential care was halted and ended as the number of COVID admissions was surging following holiday gatherings.
In much of the state, COVID admissions peaked in January and then began to fall off. They have plateaued in the Roanoke and New River valleys. Hospital systems in what is considered the state’s near southwest region on Wednesday released a weekly report that shows a slight dip in COVID patients this week to 124, with 33 requiring intensive care and 15 on ventilators.
But the situation in far Southwest Virginia is deteriorating. Ballad Health held a news conference Wednesday to talk about the growing problem, as daily admissions outnumber discharges and more than 100 people a day are being cared for in the health system, the dominant provider in the Virginia-Tennessee region.
“We are at a tipping point as we see an increase in patients,” said Eric Deaton, Ballad's chief operating officer. “Simply put, we cannot take another surge like we did in the past. Our health system was really strained before and we are very concerned.”
Deaton said many of Ballad's staff members “are really close to burn-out and are at the breaking point.”
Ballad was just starting to recover from months in which its hospitals were overrun with COVID patients. The patients are also now younger, with an average age of 58, rather than in their 70s as before, and some are in their 20s. He said they are also sicker, as more require ventilator support.
“Another surge will really cripple the health system,” he said.
Ballad had to curtail more lucrative service lines, such as elective surgeries, during the last surge. COVID patients require a high level of care, but the type of care does not necessarily lend itself to billing codes with high profit margins.
Vaamonde, of the hospital association, showed graphics of different service lines to demonstrate that hospitals' patient volume in 2020 fell below prior years even after elective services were restarted.
Even pregnancy, childbirth and newborn care fell, which he said requires more analysis to understand.
Services for respiratory and infectious diseases were up, as those reflect care for COVID patients. Also, admissions for alcohol and drug use were well above prior years.
Overall, COVID patients were disproportionately Black, accounting for nearly 28% of the 30,447 admissions. Hispanic patients also accounted for a larger share of COVID hospitalizations — 5.7% — compared with all admissions, in which they accounted for 1.7%.
Some 71% of the COVID patients had high blood pressure, and nearly half had high cholesterol or chronic kidney disease. The average length of stay was 10 days, though some patients were in for just a day and some stayed as long as 77 days.
Slightly more than half were discharged to their own homes. Nearly 14% of the first COVID patients died in the hospital. The mortality rate dropped to about 11% in the third quarter, but rose nearly a percentage point in the fourth quarter when the wave of patients increased.