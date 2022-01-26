Virginia's unemployment rate drops with many sitting on sidelines

Virginia’s job market continued its recovery in December, though a significant part of the state’s workforce was still sitting on the sidelines.

The state’s unemployment rate stood at 3.2% in December, down significantly from 5.6% in the same month a year ago.

“Today’s labor employment reports were encouraging,” said Joe Mengedoth, a regional economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, noting that employers added about 12,300 jobs in December while the labor force also ticked up slightly in a sign that some people who had been staying out of work were returning.

Virginia’s economy has now regained about 80% of the jobs it lost during the pandemic. That leaves a shortfall of about 100,000 jobs, about half of which are in the particularly hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector of the economy.

However, another survey conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed about 300,000 job openings in Virginia, or about two job openings for every unemployed person, Mengedoth said.

“That is showing up in hourly earnings as well,” Mengedoth said, noting that average hourly earnings were up 5% in November compared to November 2020.

“We see much higher gains in industries that are really short on workers,” he said.

For instance, the leisure and hospitality sector and the healthcare sector each saw wage gains of between 9% and 10%.

A few sectors already have exceeded the employment they had before the pandemic. Employment in the transportation and warehousing sector is up almost 9% compared to February 2020, Mengedoth said.

However, the overall labor force participation rate in Virginia is still down from before the pandemic.

The rate, which measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work, stood at 63% in December, above the national rate of 61.9%, the Virginia Employment Commission reported. The rate is down from 66.3% in February 2020. That amounts to about 190,000 people, Mengedoth said.

“The main thing now is there are still a lot of people out of the labor force,” Mengedoth said. “The question around that is how do those people become re-engaged, and how many will remain out permanently?”