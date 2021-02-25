 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual career fair open through March 7
0 comments

Virtual career fair open through March 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times and more than 70 other newspapers across the country, is hosting a virtual Career Fair now through March 7.

More than 380 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair.

With the COVID-19 pandemic making it difficult to have traditional in-person career fairs, this virtual event will let employers meet candidates locally and from across the country safely and effectively.

If you're seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What insurance experts say you should do in the wake of historic storm

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vaccine doses to double in Roanoke area
Business Local

Vaccine doses to double in Roanoke area

Another 3,700 weekly doses of COVID-19 vaccine are scheduled to arrive to pharmacies in the Roanoke Valley under the federal pharmacy partnership. Pharmacies will use the health department's wait list to invite people to their clinics.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert