Virtual races keep runners — and nonprofit budgets — on track

“It really exceeded my expectations by far,” she said. “I had no idea how successful it would be, but it turns out it was really successful.”

Virtual racing is increasingly part of the new normal as communities and event directors try to continue offering an outlet for those who want the fun or personal challenge of getting across the (now online) finish line.

Two major fall events in the Roanoke Valley — Salem’s half marathon in October and the Roanoke Rescue Mission’s Drumstick Dash in November — both announced this week that they’re going virtual.

In the spring, the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon, which has been called America’s toughest road marathon for its elevation gain, also went the virtual route.

Adapting and sustaining these events is important not only to the running community — which has rallied around the mantra "Running Is Not Canceled" to encourage one another to stick with their wellness goals — but to the nonprofit world, as most races benefit local charities.

In Roanoke, that is most keenly highlighted by the Atlantic Union Bank Drumstick Dash, the city’s biggest annual race and the single largest fundraiser for the Roanoke Rescue Mission.