Volvo leadership and union respond to impasse as Pulaski County plant reopens

“We need to safeguard our future, and start building trucks for the many customers and dealers whose businesses and livelihoods depend on our products,” NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand said in a statement. “Our last offer delivered significant wage gains and first-class benefits for our employees, and 40% of UAW voters supported it. We look forward to welcoming employees back to the plant, and to getting back to building the industry’s best heavy-duty trucks.”

"Any employees who return to work on July 12 or thereafter will immediately receive the wage increases and benefits outlined in the July 1 agreement," the release stated.

The company has argued that the plant shutdown is hurting its customers, and the legal move to declare an impasse and implement its "final offer" is necessary to preserve its business and a planned $400 million plant upgrade.

UAW is evaluating its legal options, spokesman Brian Rothenberg wrote in an email. And the strike will continue for now. A membership vote on the final offer is set for Wednesday, Rothenberg wrote.

If the membership ratifies the final offer on Wednesday, workers will receive a "ratification bonus" stipulated in the contract, Local President Matt Blondino wrote in a letter to members dated Sunday and posted on the union Facebook page.