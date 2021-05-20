 Skip to main content
Volvo reaches tentative agreement with union
Volvo Trucks North America announced Thursday it had reached a tentative agreement with the union representing some 2,900 workers at the Dublin plant.

The United Auto Workers Local 2069 posted an update on its Facebook page Thursday, outlining some of the changes that had been made to the previous tentative agreement, which was overwhelmingly rejected when put to a vote on Sunday.

The company said further comment on the agreement would be "withheld" until it was ratified by the union, which was in the process of scheduling meetings.

Unionized workers at the plant went on strike from April 17 to 30. The union had previously indicated that the dispute is related to pay, benefits and work schedules.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times

