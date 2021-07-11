Volvo to reopen Dublin plant as contract negotiations with union reach impasse, company says

Volvo Trucks North America said Sunday that the company and the unionized workers at its Dublin plant have reached a stalemate during contract negotiations, and it will resume operations Monday.
About 2,900 of the plant's more than 3,000 employees are members of United Auto Workers Local 2069. They've been on strike since June 7.
Volvo representatives and union bargainers met Sunday morning, and the company made its final contract offer, which is the same as the one Volvo workers rejected in a vote on Friday, the company said.
The unionized workers will vote Wednesday evening on the proposal.
The Volvo workers have so far voted down three contract proposals.
Because the company is saying negotiations have reached an impasse, it is unilaterally implementing the terms and conditions of the most recent contract offer.
While the company is opening up the plant on Monday to entice workers to take advantage of the provisions in the final offer, the union is urging workers to remain on strike until the vote happens. Volvo spokesman John Mies said the plant can reopen and operate without full staffing.
“We need to safeguard our future, and start building trucks for the many customers and dealers whose businesses and livelihoods depend on our products,” NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand said in a statement. “Our last offer delivered significant wage gains and first-class benefits for our employees, and 40% of UAW voters supported it. We look forward to welcoming employees back to the plant, and to getting back to building the industry’s best heavy-duty trucks.”
A union representative did not respond Sunday to a request for comment about the final offer and the company's plans to impose the offer's provisions and reopen the plant.
Volvo outlined some of the elements in the contract proposal, which includes eliminating the two-tier wage structure and moving any employee hired on or before June 2015 to the top wage. Top pay varies by job classification, but the company said that assemblers, the largest group at the plant, would make about $57,000 a year without overtime.
The company would also increase the new hire starting pay by more than 14%, from about $34,900 a year to about $40,000 a year for assemblers. The company's offer would increase wages between 47% and 74% over the six-year life of the contract.
The final offer would also freeze health care premiums over the life of the contract.
The Dublin plant is the largest manufacturer of Volvo tractor-trailer trucks in the world. It is one of the largest private-sector employers in the region.