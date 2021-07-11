Volvo to reopen Dublin plant as contract negotiations with union reach impasse, company says

Volvo Trucks North America said Sunday that the company and the unionized workers at its Dublin plant have reached a stalemate during contract negotiations, and it will resume operations Monday.

About 2,900 of the plant's more than 3,000 employees are members of United Auto Workers Local 2069. They've been on strike since June 7.

Volvo representatives and union bargainers met Sunday morning, and the company made its final contract offer, which is the same as the one Volvo workers rejected in a vote on Friday, the company said.

The unionized workers will vote Wednesday evening on the proposal.

The Volvo workers have so far voted down three contract proposals.

Because the company is saying negotiations have reached an impasse, it is unilaterally implementing the terms and conditions of the most recent contract offer.

While the company is opening up the plant on Monday to entice workers to take advantage of the provisions in the final offer, the union is urging workers to remain on strike until the vote happens. Volvo spokesman John Mies said the plant can reopen and operate without full staffing.