Volvo's Dublin plant building more electric trucks

Volvo Trucks North America received its largest global order of Class 8 electric trucks to date recently — and the trucks will be produced at the company’s Pulaski County facility.

The trucks were ordered by Performance Team — A Maersk Company, making a total commitment to purchase 126 Volvo VNR Electric trucks, according to a Volvo news release.

The logistics company placed its first order of 16 Volvo VNR Electrics in 2021 which Performance Team will begin operating soon along its Southern California routes.

Performance Team ordered an additional 110 Volvo VNR Electric trucks to scale its zero-tailpipe emission freight logistics fleet in 2022. All 126 trucks are scheduled for deployment by early 2023, according to the release.

“Volvo Trucks, in partnership with our dealer TEC Equipment, is excited to continue growing our collaboration with Maersk on its fleet sustainability goals and commends the organization’s scaled investments in electromobility solutions,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America.

As the world’s largest integrated container logistics company, Maersk is leading a variety of initiatives to improve supply chain sustainability throughout each of its business lines. The acquisition of zero-tailpipe-emission, Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric trucks is part of Maersk’s environmental social governance strategy to decarbonize logistics, according to the Volvo release.

“Our customers are looking for tangible actions on sustainable supply chains — not just conceptual. With this in mind we move decisively towards building an end-to-end, landside decarbonization offering for our customers — in line with our target to extend Maersk net-zero efforts to all transport modes in our global operation. These investments in our North America network will generate valuable experience for the continued journey towards similar customer offerings across the globe,” said Vincent Clerc, CEO of Ocean & Logistics at A.P. Moller—Maersk.

The landmark order was facilitated in collaboration with TEC Equipment, Volvo Trucks’ largest West Coast dealership and the first to achieve the Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle Dealer designation in North America in 2021. As Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealers, the two TEC Equipment locations have trained and equipped their service teams to safely perform battery-electric truck maintenance and repairs for customers, according to the release.

The Volvo VNR Electric model is designed as a sustainable transportation solution for fleet operators supporting local and regional distribution, pickup and delivery, and food and beverage distribution.

In January 2022, Volvo Trucks announced production plans for its next-generation VNR Electric model with an operational range of up to 275 miles. The enhanced Volvo VNR Electric comes with state-of-the-art 250kW charging capability, enabling an 80% charge in 90 minutes for the six-battery package and 60 minutes for the four-battery version, according to the release.