Wait is almost over for older adults wanting COVID vaccinations, Roanoke-area health director says

The supply of COVID-19 vaccines into the Roanoke Valley is increasing so much that the public health director expects that everyone 65 and older who wants to be vaccinated will have appointments within two weeks.

“Let’s say you are 65 and you preregistered in January and you still haven’t heard from us, there is a very, very, very high probability that you are going to hear from us in the next week,” Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said during her weekly media briefing Tuesday. “I’m pretty confident that we are going to be able to reach our population above the age of 65 in the next week, two weeks.”

The district is expecting 8,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved one-dose vaccine this week.

She urged everyone in phase 1b, which includes older adults and those under 65 with underlying medical conditions, to preregister through vaccinate.virginia.gov. She said they also are moving down the priority list of essential workers in this phase and are now vaccinating grocery store workers and others who fell below police, firefighters and teachers on the priority list.