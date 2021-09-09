Westlake solar farm plans scrapped by energy company

While there has been a concerted push for more renewable energy in Virginia, the movement has gained little momentum in the Roanoke Valley when it comes to major projects.

The Westlake proposal would have been the region’s first utility-scale solar farm. And a wind farm proposed six years ago in Botetourt County has faced a number of setbacks.

The latest came in July, when the county’s zoning administrator ruled that Rocky Forge Wind did not qualify for a statewide exemption passed by the General Assembly for some projects that were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because a final site plan was not approved by May 26, a special exception permit granted to the project had expired, Drew Pearson determined.

Apex Clean Energy, the project’s developer, appealed that decision to the county’s board of zoning appeals. The issue is scheduled to come up at an Oct. 12 meeting.

Meanwhile, Apex has sued the county and Pearson in Botetourt County Circuit Court, saying that he lacked the legal authority to make his decision. A second lawsuit, filed late last year by a group of citizens opposed to the 612-foot turbines, challenges a permit issued to Rocky Forge by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.