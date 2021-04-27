Westlake solar farm proposal raises questions

"That is really the primary driver for siting any energy project," Sink said.

James Colby, a member of the Franklin County Planning Commission, questioned the solar farm's location since it is a designated growth area for the county.

Sanket Kolte, a project developer for Westlake Solar, said a solar farm would be a better alternative for those who didn't want a large development. "That is why we came in with solar, because we thought its going to be a much better alternative than a big housing complex," he said.

Another question was about the project's environmental impact and what would happen when the project ends. Sink said the proposed lifetime of the solar farm would be 35 years.

Once the solar farm is decommissioned, Sink said the solar panels and underground equipment would be removed and the property would be re-seeded.

Sink said the property would not be harmed during the project's lifetime. Westlake Solar would also work closely with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to ensure that erosion and sediment control and stormwater management requirements are followed.