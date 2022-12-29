Whatever Happened To: A trade of treats in Christiansburg's Mockingbird Cafe spot

CHRISTIANSBURG — A downtown go-to spot for those looking for breakfast, pastries or simply a cup of coffee brought its decadelong run to an end this past summer.

However, it wasn’t too long before another shop known for its own tasty treats took up the mantle.

The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady Cafe opened its doors this month at a building on 4 W. Main St., a place that was once occupied by the family-owned Mockingbird Cafe.

Blue Ridge Fudge Lady owner Robin Burdette said she was seeking a location that made sense and eventually settled on Christiansburg after the owner of Mockingbird had told her about the available space. She said she had looked at an opportunity in the town for some time.

The arrival of the fudge shop in downtown marks a sentimental return to the business’ roots after it had been operating online only for nearly two years. The shop previously existed in Pulaski, but closed following the end of its lease in early 2021.

“When you take the community of a business, it’s just not that much fun,” Burdette said about the reasons that spurred her to reopen a physical location.

The road to Christiansburg has been its own journey for the “fudge lady,” the nickname some children gave Burdette years ago and that eventually inspired the name of the business.

Burdette, 45, experienced a sweet change of fortune in 2018 when her confectionary shop received some attention from national news media.

Burdette said Fox Business had been working on a series focusing on local businesses that were based in rural communities and played an active role in the areas they served.

With some help from a longtime friend and former classmate at the old Shawsville High School, Burdette was put in contact with a reporter at the news outlet. Soon after, her then Pulaski-based business received a spotlight in an article titled “Blue Ridge Fudge lady: A veteran with a lot of sweetness, a whole lotta gumption.”

The impact was almost immediate.

“My online sales blew up,” she said.

Unfortunately, though, sales at the retail shop that launched the venture in the first place and helped her garner a local following had been declining at the time.

The COVID-19 pandemic then hit. Mitigation measures implemented at the time effectively led her to shut down the store and go online only, an idea she had already been considering. Her lease was also set to end soon.

“It was time to do something different,” Burdette recalled thinking. “It made sense at the time.”

But like a missing ingredient in a beloved treat, Burdette said something wasn’t quite right.

“I felt homeless,” she said.

She said she felt the need to get back to the community. The online component was doing fine, but only focusing on it was taking the fun out of the work.

“If you’re only working and it doesn’t bring you happiness, then what’s the point?” Burdette said.

Running the fudge shop isn’t Burdette’s only line of work. She’s also a cybersecurity engineer who works as a contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense. She served as a cryptologist after joining the Navy in 2000.

Burdette recalls the closing of the Pulaski store leading to disappointment among a number of the town’s residents. Now, she said she’s looking forward to directly serving and entertaining local residents again, including those in Pulaski.

“We’ve seen Pulaski people since we’ve been open,” she said.

Burdette said she sells more than 30 flavors of fudge. For example, one display case in the cafe on one day included mango raspberry and carrot cake.

The shop sells other treats such as cakes, cookies and muffins and serves Hershey’s ice cream.

The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady also partners with some other local businesses to sell their products on consignment. Some of those products include soap bars and body butter.

The online component of the business, which can be found at fudgelady.com, continues to keep Burdette quite busy, too, she said. During one week this month, she had approximately 800 boxes of the popular dark chocolate caramel sea salt ready to go out. She said she and her staff make the treats at the store and then ship them all over the country.

Burdette said things have been amazing since they opened their doors in downtown Christiansburg.

“We’ve had the biggest welcome,” she said.

The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady is open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Sunday.