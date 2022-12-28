Whatever Happened To: Amazon Alexa skill sees steady use at SML

A handy way to find out Smith Mountain Lake’s water level and temperature is still finding its way onto Amazon Alexa devices more than six months after it was first developed by a local company.

The app, or “skill” as it is more commonly referred to on Alexa devices, was developed by LakeTurn Automation. Owner Randy Lowman had the idea and asked his programmers at his software company to develop the skill as a way to learn how to develop for the Alexa device.

Since it was first developed, Lowman said it has been downloaded to more than 550 households. During the peak of the summer Amazon recorded more than 1,500 requests to use the skill which is done by stating: “Alexa, open SML Water Update.”

The skill is updated with the most recent information on the lake level and water temperature every hour. It also states whether the lake level is rising or falling in inches per hour.

Lowman said he was excited to see how much interest there was in the skill. He sees it as a benefit for the community as well as a successful training exercise for his company.

“I think it was successful on both fronts,” he said.

Lowman said requests to use the skill have dropped to around 700 in recent months since fewer people are using the lake this time of year. “It’s probably just fishermen at this point,” he said, but he expects interest to return as temperatures warm next year.

While he is not currently developing any new skills for the lake community on the Alexa device, Lowman did mention some possibilities in the future. He is considering a skill that would provide information on upcoming events at the lake. He is still trying to find a comprehensive website with a calendar of lake events he could use to create the skill.

The water level information in his previous skill is from the website www.smithmountainlakelevel.com. The lake’s water temperature is from the website www.sml.today that provides the lake’s current water temperature, air temperature and humidity.

Anyone interested in uploading the skill to their Amazon Alexa device can enable it by going to the Alexa Skills store online and searching for SML Water Update. It can also be uploaded by asking an Alexa device to “enable SML Water Update.”