Whatever Happened To?: Updates of stories from 2020

“I’m used to that kind of drama,” the judge explained.

And despite her distance from the Rocky Mount courthouse, the Salem-born Rice keeps an eye on news from Southwest Virginia, as 2020 is on the wane but COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

“I feel really bad for the courts and the staff and everyone having to go through this. I do miss it. I miss everyone,” she said.

“Virginia will always be my home, and that is for sure.”

— Neil Harvey

Attorney for shooting victim seeks to revive lawsuit against WDBJ

Then: In June, a $6 million lawsuit by the only surviving victim of the Bridgewater Plaza shooting, filed against Roanoke television station WDBJ-7, was dismissed in Franklin County Circuit Court.

In that 2015 attack, Vicki Gardner, former head of Smith Mountain Lake’s chamber of commerce, was shot and injured by Vester Lee Flanagan II during an on-camera interview. Flanagan, a former correspondent with the station, also fatally gunned down two WDBJ employees.