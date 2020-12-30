Whatever Happened To?: Updates of stories from 2020

As 2020 concludes, the news staff looks back at some of the stories we’ve covered in the past year.
Footbridge over highway planned for McAfee Knob hikersThen: Plans for a pedestrian bridge that will carry hikers over a busy highway as they start their walk to McAfee Knob were unveiled in July.
For years, public safety and Appalachian Trail officials have worried about the risky crossing of Virginia 311 at the Roanoke County trailhead. Hikers must cross the undivided road as it makes a curve and tops Catawba Mountain.
The Virginia Department of Transportation plans to build a 90-foot concrete and steel bridge that will span 311, assisting both day hikers and those passing through on the trail’s 2,190-mile trek from Georgia to Maine.
Details can be found by searching for “Appalachian Trail” on VDOT’s website.
Now: State highway officials are exploring the possibility of starting construction sooner than the fall of 2024, as originally planned.
Public interest in the project is high, as evidenced by the more than 300 written comments submitted to VDOT earlier this year. The sweeping views from McAfee Knob make it one of the most popular spots on the Appalachian Trail, and visitation has increased in recent years.
Under the current schedule, construction of the $2.8 million project would be completed in 2025.
Earlier start and finish dates are being discussed, according to VDOT spokesman Jason Bond, and more details should be available by February or March.
— Laurence Hammack
Simms Farm subdivision to see 2021 constructionThen: With a split vote, Salem City Council in February approved a neighborhood development on 67 acres of land at the old Simms Farm on Upland Drive, where R. Fralin Companies plans to build 139 new homes.
The city council voted 3-2 in favor of the development, despite outcry from hundreds of residents concerned with potential impacts to traffic, stormwater drainage, density of homes and costs to the city.
Now: City officials said they are reviewing plans for a first phase of construction at the Simms Farm subdivision.
“We recently submitted phase one to the city for review, and we could have new homes to the market as early as September,” said Allison Ratcliffe of R. Fralin Companies. “We will have a mix of patio and two-story homes which will supply much needed new housing to the Salem market.”
City staff are reviewing the plans to make sure they are in compliance with all conditions approved by the city council, as well as city and state regulations, city officials said.
“The city of Salem has been wonderful and efficient,” said Robert Fralin of R. Fralin Companies.
— Luke Weir
Driver-testing track in Roanoke nears completion
Then: Roanoke businessman Mike Hamlar offered to construct a facility on Thirlane Road in Roanoke where Virginia licensing officials could test the skills of would-be commercial truck drivers and motorcyclists. Hamlar expected to spend $1 million on construction and obtained access to the land through a lease with Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles signed a 10-year deal to lease the off-road test facility with the possibility of two five-year extensions. The new location is a short drive from DMV’s main Roanoke office. The nearest test facility of this kind to Roanoke is in Martinsville.
Now: The facility was well under construction in mid-December and due to be finished before the end of the year. An opening date has not been announced.
— Jeff Sturgeon
Horse said to be happy, healthy after attention-drawing rescue over the summer
Then: A dappled horse made headlines in August when he stepped into a little sinkhole in his grazing field and got himself stuck. First responders swung into action with a rescue operation that brought together multiple partners, including a local veterinarian, to safely hoist him out and get him back onto steady ground.
Now: In the months since that heartwarming rescue, Fire & EMS Chief Jason Ferguson said he’s occasionally seen the horse when he has reason to drive by the Botetourt County farm where the events unfolded. The 8-year-old animal looks to be doing well, he said.
“The hole got filled in, too,” he said.
That call is an example of the wide variety of emergencies that first responders must be prepared for.
Large animal rescues are among the scenarios that crews in rural Botetourt County train for, Ferguson said.
“It’s a little bit different than your normal 911 calls,” he said. “But it’s something we factor into our training and planning.”
— Alicia Petska
Former Franklin County judge finds retirement more than just a day at the beach
Then: Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Sarah Rice, the first woman to take the bench in Franklin County and the founder of that locality’s juvenile drug court, retired on April 1, exactly 15 years to the day after her swearing in.
Now: Since stepping down, Rice, 63, has realized the dream of many others by permanently relocating to a favorite vacation spot.
In her case, that’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, a coastal city about 90 miles south of Wilmington.
“I’ve been very busy, relocating to Delaware,” Rice said, and although her multi-state back-and-forth trek began just as the pandemic started unfolding, she has managed to stay safe.
“I didn’t go to the beach much over the summer because of the crowds, but I was outside a lot,” she said. “My retirement is going fine. I’ve been riding my bike almost every day and reading.”
She tempers literature in her newfound spare time, however, with her fondness for reality television, specifically “90 Day Fiance.”
“I’m used to that kind of drama,” the judge explained.
And despite her distance from the Rocky Mount courthouse, the Salem-born Rice keeps an eye on news from Southwest Virginia, as 2020 is on the wane but COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
“I feel really bad for the courts and the staff and everyone having to go through this. I do miss it. I miss everyone,” she said.
“Virginia will always be my home, and that is for sure.”
— Neil Harvey
Attorney for shooting victim seeks to revive lawsuit against WDBJ
Then: In June, a $6 million lawsuit by the only surviving victim of the Bridgewater Plaza shooting, filed against Roanoke television station WDBJ-7, was dismissed in Franklin County Circuit Court.
In that 2015 attack, Vicki Gardner, former head of Smith Mountain Lake’s chamber of commerce, was shot and injured by Vester Lee Flanagan II during an on-camera interview. Flanagan, a former correspondent with the station, also fatally gunned down two WDBJ employees.
Gardner’s suit cited negligent hiring and negligent retention by the station. She claimed that in selecting Flanagan for employment, WDBJ overlooked troubling conflicts in his past, then kept him on after he threatened and verbally abused co-workers, before finally letting him go in 2013.
Lawyers for WDBJ moved to dismiss the suit on the grounds that Flanagan had been fired more than two years before the shooting. At a demurrer hearing last summer, a Franklin County Circuit Court judge sustained that motion.
Now: Earlier this month, Gardner’s attorney, Bill Stanley, filed a petition with the Virginia Supreme Court to try to appeal that ruling.
Stanley’s recent filing argues that Gardner’s claims are valid and that Flanagan’s employment at the time of the incident is not an element of negligent hiring or negligent retention.
“At a very minimum at the pleadings stage of the proceedings, the Trial Court should not have employed a ‘short circuit’ method that dispensed with Gardner’s claims by Demurrer without permitting the parties to embark on the discovery process and reach a trial on the merits,” Stanley wrote.
It is not yet known whether the justices will hear his arguments, but their decision should come sometime next year.
— Neil Harvey
Salem residents now allowed to address council
Then: A new state law that took effect this summer required the Salem City Council to allow time for public comments during meetings.
The council agreed to rules allowing Salem residents and business owners to speak during the second meeting of the month if they signed up ahead of time, with a five-minute limit to deliver remarks.
Now: The first public comment period in Salem took place June 22; Hilary Harveycutter was the first of three residents to address the city council that evening.
Out of seven ensuing council meetings in which residents were able to sign up for comment, three had speakers.
Members of the public made remarks to the Salem City Council eight times total in 2020.
Resident John Breen took advantage of the opportunity most frequently, addressing the council three separate times.
— Luke Weir