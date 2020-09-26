When working from home = working in sweats, where does that leave dry cleaners?

Kwak said she tells herself next month will be better or the month after that; she tries to stay optimistic.

“I have to,” she said.

While the last six months have been challenging, with many days early on when Kwak had little to do, she acknowledges it could have been worse. While hair and nail salons were forced to temporarily close and then operate under restrictions, Kwak was always able to keep her doors open.

Things are starting to improve at the two Roanoke locations of A Cleaner World, said manager Heather Beamer, whose father owns the stores on Brandon and Challenger avenues.

“We’re not down like we were in March and April, but yes, we need everybod

But Bradbury said he never considered closing. Instead he asked: “What else can we do?” and focused on other services.

“The ‘what else can we do’ has really blossomed,” Bradbury said.

Young Kwak, owner of Cave Spring Cleaners, said her business was down almost 85y to start going back to work, going to church, going to weddings, formal events, all of those things,” Beamer said.