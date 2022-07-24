Whitebarrel Winery reaches end of the vine

Barring a late intervention from someone who wants to make their own go at the cork, the New River Valley is set to lose one of its more recognizable wine makers.

Whitebarrel Winery announced its plans to close earlier this month, a move that will begin with the shuttering of its tasting room and dining operations on Sunday. The business will remain open for a short time afterward only for customers stopping by to buy bottles—marked at 50% off—and until its wine inventory runs out, said owner Richard Obiso.

Whitebarrel, including its vineyard, is located at 4025 Childress Road in Montgomery County in a rural area west of the Riner.

One of the chief reasons Obiso gave for the decision is perhaps an obvious one, given the climate of the past two years.

“We never recovered from COVID is the first thing. It’s probably the main thing,” he said.

While perhaps the most recognizable, Whitebarrel is one of several ventures Obiso has had to abandon over the past few years.

Obiso has also run into some issues with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over work involving a company that he said he started in 2018 to do hemp extraction.

Whitebarrel’s main location on Childress Road closed for almost a year shortly after the pandemic started due to challenges created by the state-imposed restrictions at the time, Obiso said. The business tried to continue operating under the restrictions, but ran into hurdles, he said.

“We had a lot of issues keeping employees, and we had a lot of issues keeping customers happy,” said Obiso, who clarified that customers could still pick up wine but that the tasting room had to be closed for about a year. “When we re-opened [in February of 2021], we kind of knew the business would never be the same.”

Among other unsuccessful moves over the past year was an attempt last month to sell the business through an auction, Obiso said.

“So, now we’re literally closing everything,” he said.

An auction for the 10-acre Whitebarrel property — including the vineyard and buildings — is slated to take place at noon Monday at the winery location, said Obiso. A winery could continue there if the buyer chooses to do so, he said.

“We would love for someone to do that,” he said.

There will be another auction at 1 p.m. the same day for items such as the winemaking and restaurant equipment, Obiso said.

Obiso said he officially launched the winery during the fall of 2007, but that the business initially operated under different names. He said the first vintage came in 2009, when they produced just 200 cases for that entire year.

Whitebarrel also opened a wine bar in downtown Blacksburg during the fall of 2017, but Obiso said they closed the venue in early 2020 a few months before COVID-19 became a major problem nationally and regionally.

Regarding the recent troubles with the FDA, Obiso declined to comment at length on the matter due to what he said was a confidentiality agreement reached with Texas-based Phoenix Biotechnology Inc., which he added had hired his company Avila Herbals to work on an oleander-based product.

The FDA had in December of 2020 sent and addressed a warning letter to the acting CEO of Phoenix Biotechnology and Obiso’s wife, who was listed in the correspondence as the CEO of Avila Herbals.

The FDA in the letter referenced its review of several websites and social media accounts affiliated with the two companies where an “Oleander 4X” was promoted. One of the points observed on Avila Herbals’ myoleander.com site was the offering of the Oleander 4X product. The federal agency said the product was labeled to contain oleander and said to be “for sale in the United States and … intended to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose or cure COVID-19 and other conditions in people.”

“Based on our review, ‘Oleander 4X’ is an unapproved new drug sold in violation of [a section] of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act,” reads a portion of the FDA letter. “The introduction or delivery for introduction of this product into interstate commerce is prohibited under … the FD&C Act.”

The FDA described the product as especially concerning from a public health perspective due to its claims of being able to treat serious and life-threatening conditions such as COVID-19.

After addressing the trajectory of the virus and the pandemic in 2020, the FDA said it was taking urgent measures to protect consumers from certain products that, “without approval or authorization” by the agency, claim to be able to deal with COVID-19.

“As described below, you sell a product that is intended to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose or cure COVID-19 and other conditions in people,” the FDA wrote. “We request that you take immediate action to cease the sale of this unapproved new drug.”

The agency addressed another letter to Obiso this past February, in which it informed him of “objectionable conditions” observed during an inspection conducted at his clinical site from July 12 to July 26 of 2021. The letter said an investigator representing the FDA reviewed the role of Avila Herbals as the sponsor of a clinical investigation of a new “investigational drug” — although the drug is not named due to the use of a Freedom of Information Act exemption.

The FDA said, based on its review of several documents, it appeared Avila Herbals didn’t adhere to the applicable federal statutory requirements and regulations governing the conduct of clinical investigations and the protection of human subjects.

Obiso said Avila Herbals closed a few months ago. Although he didn’t discuss the FDA matter, he said there were several factors that hampered the company.

Obiso, referring to the company’s initial foray in hemp extraction, spoke about how that market had become increasingly saturated. He said they tried to move into THC — the main compound behind marijuana’s psychotropic effect — but the shift within state government “hampered cannabis in Virginia for a while.”

Obiso owns another firm, Avila Scientific, that he said he had to put on pause also because of the travel restrictions imposed earlier in the pandemic. That company, which began in 2006, has worked as a Department of Defense consultant focusing on bio-threat reduction and has led research in a number of countries around the world, he said.