Wholesale change: Roanoke pharmacy employs the cost-plus pricing prescription model to reduce drug prices

Casey Brozovsky went the big box pharmacy route for years.

The promise of convenience was king for the mother of an energetic toddler who’s also an entrepreneur running her own business, and who’s in treatment for hypertension and a mild form of heart failure that requires a regimen of prescriptions.

But often, she said, she found the convenient chain that she went to wasn’t always so convenient. She’d arrive to learn the store had been able to fill only part of her order and she’d need to make a return trip. She’d find it difficult to get the attention of the busy pharmacist — who was handling a hefty number of prescriptions each day — to ask a question.

Twice, she was given someone else’s medication and only realized it once she got home. Overall, she said, convenience wasn’t the word that sprang to mind for her experience.

“If I had to sum it up, I think the word would be stressful,” she said.

So when she learned that pharmacist James Pate — whose family also runs a small dairy farm in Franklin Co. with a herd share that Brozovsky takes part in — was opening up his own shop, she was interested.

Then, she said, she learned the small business could also save her money.

“It surprised me, in a good way,” she said, adding her household of three, which includes her husband, has been saving about $100 on every 90 days of their medications.

“It really helps,” she said. “That could be gas or food or new shoes for my daughter. It all adds up.”

“We jumped on board as soon as they opened up.”

Fair Way Pharmacy, which opened its doors in July, operates on the cost-plus pricing model recently championed by billionaire investor Mark Cuban, who launched an online pharmacy centered on the concept.

The idea emphasizes transparency and the elimination of industry middlemen who control prices in a traditional model, said Pate, who’s been a pharmacist for 15 years.

“It’s an opportunity to step out of that game, and not have to financially support all those middlemen,” he said. “... No hidden fees. Nothing is hidden. It’s a way of passing along a fair price to the customer.”

Under cost-plus, a pharmacy charges patients the same wholesale cost that it paid for its medications, plus a small markup that is applies to all orders evenly — in the case of Fair Way Pharmacy, it’s a flat fee of $12 per prescription fill with memberships available for patients getting multiple medications that drops that down to a $5 fee.

It’s an approach that eschews the black box that is most healthcare pricing today, supporters say. Insurance companies, pharmacy benefit managers and others all play a part in directing prices at most retail pharmacies but often little is understood about their methods or their own cut of the revenues and rebates.

Cost-plus pharmacies, which are still small in number but gaining attention, sidestep that system. They don’t accept insurance, which allows them to keep the freedom to set their own pricing, and their prices can turn out to be more affordable.

In June, a study carried out by researchers at Boston-based Brigham and Women’s Hospital found that Medicare could have saved money on 77 of 89 drugs analyzed if it were to purchase from Mark Cuban’s operation.

In August, an Ohio pharmacist who started a cost-plus arm that operates next door to his traditional pharmacy, allowing him to price compare for patients and direct them to the cheapest option, told NBC News that cost-plus turns out to be the better pick for about 25% of his customers and that number is growing.

It’s a discovery that can shock patients, said Pate’s wife, Summer, who said she’s seen it among those who inquire at the new Roanoke pharmacy.

One whose price quote came back cheaper asked how it was possible that he could pay less without using his insurance, she recalled.

“It’s a mindset,” Summer Pate said, adding it isn’t one people need to be beholden to though. “... Because James doesn’t accept insurance, there is no overriding power over him, there’s no one telling him what he can sell these medications for.”

The potential for savings will vary by patient depending on their insurance plans and deductibles. The cost-plus model also has its limits. Most significantly, it’s not yet viable for more costly, name brand drugs.

Generic brands, which comprise 90% of the drugs taken by Americans, are solely what is stocked by Fair Way and other cost-plus operations. In news interviews, Cuban said he’s working to find a way to start adding name brands — which one analysis found make up 10% of all prescriptions taken but 79% of overall prescription spending — into the model’s formula.

Fair Way won’t be the most cost-effective option for all patients, Pate readily acknowledged. But, he said, it’s yielded savings for many who’ve come through its door.

“The prices here, I would be happy for anyone to compare them with any price offered at another pharmacy,” he said, adding because of Fair Way’s straightforward pricing system, he’s able to offer price quotes over the phone.

“I want them to be able to compare it,” he said. “Because we’re here to try to help people. I’m not here to make huge profits. I have my dispensing fee, and that’s a flat rate. I’m just here to try to help people save money on their prescriptions.”

“In general, there are so many opportunities for people to save on generic prescriptions at a cost-plus model, that I think it’s worthwhile for someone to at least call us up for a price comparison.”

Pate, who trained to be a pharmacist at Midwestern University in Glendale, Arizona, said prior to opening Fair Way he spent the past 12 years working for a federally qualified community health center in Franklin County, where he and his wife, a county native, settled to raise their family.

The community health center’s mission included programs to help the uninsured and underinsured, populations that would otherwise struggle with the growing cost of healthcare, work that Pate said he felt called to because of his Christian faith.

“I feel that He is calling me to do what I can to help other people around me,” Pate said. “I’m not here just to live for myself but to try to help others.”

In launching Fair Way, which Pate said he started researching and planning for last year, he added he also hoped to forge a path that would make independent, locally owned pharmacies more viable. The ranks of local drugstores have been shrinking nationwide. The Roanoke Valley lost two longtime pharmacies earlier this year when their respective owners retired.

Brozovsky said the appeal of using an independent drugstore with a local pharmacist who knew her was part of what spurred her to try Fair Way. She’s always been a patient who likes to ask questions of her providers.

When she emails Pate with a concern, she said, he messages her back swiftly. “It’s very thorough and answers my questions, and he’s happy that I asked a question,” she said.

Fair Way, located off 23rd Street Southwest near Towers Shopping Center, occupies a modest storefront in what was originally a brick home, since converted into commercial space.

Pate said he and his family are steadily filling out the reception area that greets customers, and adding their own touches as they go. His daughters strung together a gallery of greeting cards available for sale. Quilts loomed by their neighbors in Franklin County fill the shelves next to the Ibuprofen, cough syrup and other over-the-counter offerings.

His wife, Summer, offers pick-up service for their farm’s herd share members in part of the space, greeting them when they come by to pick up orders of milk or other items.

Standing behind the pharmacy counter, James Pate said it was a place that he felt lucky to have been able to start and to share with others.

“There’s a momentum,” he said of the cost-plus model, adding he only anticipates the demand for more transparent pricing in medicine to grow.

“For me, I highly value the integrity and the honesty that is found in transparency,” he said. “In this business model, there is nothing to hide … I’m sharing exactly what it costs for me to purchase generic medications. I’ll tell the customer that amount, and I’ll tell them exactly how much profit I’m going to make on the prescription.”

“I think that’s very necessary,” Pate said, “especially in the pharmaceutical world. Necessary but hard to find.”