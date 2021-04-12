Wind farm developer awards grants to Botetourt County organizations

The company that plans to build a wind farm in Botetourt County has awarded $10,300 in community grants to four organizations.

Apex Clean Energy announced the grants Monday as part of its program to support projects related to community development, environment, education, health, and recreation for the county and surrounding area.

This year, Apex is beginning construction of a wind farm on North Mountain that will consist of 15 wind turbines, which at a height of 624 feet will produce electricity to be used by the state of Virginia for its agencies and executive branch.