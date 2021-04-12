Wind farm developer awards grants to Botetourt County organizations

The company that plans to build a wind farm in Botetourt County has awarded $10,300 in community grants to four organizations.
Apex Clean Energy announced the grants Monday as part of its program to support projects related to community development, environment, education, health, and recreation for the county and surrounding area.
The grant recipients are:
- The Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department, which will complete LED and solar lighting in its facilities.
- The Appalachian Habitat Association, which will use the funding for a student scholarship.
- Eagle Rock Elementary School, which will use the grant to purchase a new projector system for classrooms.
- The Mountain Castles Soil and Water Conservation District, for a “Blowing in the Wind” project to facilitate eighth grade student inquiry into wind energy.
This year, Apex is beginning construction of a wind farm on North Mountain that will consist of 15 wind turbines, which at a height of 624 feet will produce electricity to be used by the state of Virginia for its agencies and executive branch.