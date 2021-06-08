Wind farm in Botetourt County missed deadline for approval, opponents say

A consulting firm that specializes in renewable energy projects has been hired to assist the county.

Although the pandemic has slowed the process, Apex has spent about $4.2 million to date on engineering and surveying costs and other professional services in an effort to have the site plan approved, Cosby wrote.

The wind farm — which in its latest version includes 14 turbines, each at a height of 612 feet — has been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, the DEQ and the board of supervisors.

Local site plans are the final stage of the process and must be approved before building permits are issued.

Although the project received community support and a unanimous vote from the board of supervisors when it was first approved in 2016, delays and changes to the plan over the years have eroded some of that backing.

More opponents spoke out against Apex’s request for an amended permit that allowed higher turbines last year, which eked by on a 3-2 vote.

“The board has been concerned for quite some time about the project and whether Apex would be able to meet its deadline,” Assistant County Administrator David Moorman said.