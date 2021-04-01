With bigger budget, Williamson Road group plans upgrades

The business group’s upcoming work plan may take a phased approach that couples certain projects this year with others in future years, officials said.

One move already underway is a partial rebranding. The Greater Williamson Road Area is Brown's preferred way to refer to the zone of impact. The use of "greater" reflects the group's mission to serve not just Williamson Road but areas around Williamson and, thanks to the council vote, parts of Hershberger Road and the Towne Square area, she said. A newly released promotional video depicts the area in a dramatic flyover. The association plans to make less use of its acronym, WRABA.

Brown, in her third year as leader, told council members that she seeks to engage more deeply with the diversity of merchants who hang a shingle on Williamson. The area is dotted with grocery stores and restaurants owned by people who belong to ethnic minorities, places such as Saigon Market, Lupita’s Tacos, La Michoacana, El Elegancia, Asian Grocery and Halal Food, Himalayan Grocery, Viet Sub, Cuban Island and Bethlehem Restaurant and Grocery. but these merchants make up only a small portion of the membership that pays due of $175 a year, Brown said.

Reyvin Santos, a Honduran man who owns Rincon Catracho Restaurant, said he would welcome the possibility of a sidewalk upgrade and a bush or tree in front.

“Sometimes we are slow, sometimes we are busy,” he said. Santos had never heard of the association, he said.

